Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Inside the BET Hip Hop Awards

Highlights from the BET Hip Hop Awards! Plus, Vic Mensa disrespects XXX, while Cardi B's team is split about her new lyrics! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

BET Hip Hop Awards went down last night... here's some highlights!

Vic Mensa rapped his controversial song name-dropping XXXTentacion in front of his grieving mom....

Vic Mensa rapped these lines infront of xxxtentacion mom

“Your favorite rapper is a domestic abuser.

Name a single Vic Mensa song,

XXX we all know you won’t live that long.

I don’t respect niggas posthumously, homicide ain’t new to me,

catch up with Akademiks at your eulogy” — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) October 17, 2018

Cassie and Diddy broke up after 11 years!

Sean 'Puff Daddy' Combs and Cassie Ventura Have Split But 'Remain Friends,' Source Says https://t.co/6wyGRIUGEL — People (@people) October 17, 2018

Cardi B's team is split about her upcoming new music... she reportedly takes shots at Nicki Minaj. Part of her team thinks she's always been honest in her music and go for it, the other part thinks she should just ignore Nicki.

Cardi B's Team Locked in Battle Over New Single's Lyrics About Nicki Minaj https://t.co/BZMMlFynDm — TMZ (@TMZ) October 17, 2018

Pusha T was on Joe Budden's podcast talking about the LeBron/Drake show... he said Maverick ruined it alley-ooping Drake's questions. Pusha says that Kanye did not tell him about his baby, he said it was Drake's boy, 40...

S.N.I.T.C.H? Pusha T Appears On The Joe Budden Podcast To Reveal How He Found Out About Drake’s Seed And It Wasn’t Kanye West…



(Image via Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images/Karwai Tang/WireImage/Zachary Mazur/FilmMagic)https://t.co/Kw7s9Eupa2 pic.twitter.com/kpTdEGWFPI — Bossip (@Bossip) October 17, 2018

