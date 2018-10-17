Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Inside the BET Hip Hop Awards

October 17, 2018
Brittany Jay

Highlights from the BET Hip Hop Awards! Plus, Vic Mensa disrespects XXX, while Cardi B's team is split about her new lyrics! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

BET Hip Hop Awards went down last night... here's some highlights!

Vic Mensa rapped his controversial song name-dropping XXXTentacion in front of his grieving mom.... 

Cassie and Diddy broke up after 11 years! 

Cardi B's team is split about her upcoming new music... she reportedly takes shots at Nicki Minaj. Part of her team thinks she's always been honest in her music and go for it, the other part thinks she should just ignore Nicki. 

Pusha T was on Joe Budden's podcast talking about the LeBron/Drake show... he said Maverick ruined it alley-ooping Drake's questions. Pusha says that Kanye did not tell him about his baby, he said it was Drake's boy, 40... 

