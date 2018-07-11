Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 7/11: Baby Bardi Is Here!

Baby Bardi is here, okurrrr, while Kylie Jenner makes money moves! And another suspect has been arrested in XXX's murder! More in today's Tea For The Day with Brittany Jay!

Baby Bardi is here! Cardi B confirmed that she and Offset welcomed their baby girl, Kulture Kiari Cephus yesterday, July 10th! Cardi reportedly arrived to the hospital via helicopter. Kiari Cephus is Offset's real name, and Culture is the name Migos' two albums... did they really name the baby after their albums? Maybe that word has a meaning to them?

Kylie Jenner made the cover of Forbes Magazine because she's set to become America's youngest self-made billionaire at 20-years-old. She's worth $900 million from her cosmetics line! Forbes ranked the 60 richest self-made women and Kylie is number 27. Beyonce is at 53. And #1 on the list is a woman worth $5 billion who runs ABC Supply.

Kylie Jenner is about to become the youngest "self-made" billionaire. Forbes says she’s made $900 million from her cosmetics company. https://t.co/IH5TjGxp4o — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) July 11, 2018

A second suspect was arrested in the XXXTentacion murder case. The guy's name is Michael Boatwright. He was arrested on a drug charge. There was a DNA warrant out for him, too. Yesterday he was served with a warrant for 1st degree murder. They believe he was one of the shooters.

One of the suspected gunmen in the murder of XXXTentacion has been arrestedhttps://t.co/42MCTAtGYs — XXL Magazine (@XXL) July 11, 2018

Actress Demi Moore's credit card was stolen and the guy who stole it spent $169,000 over a few weeks. The guy reported Demi Moore's card lost or stolen and when the new one was delivered, that's when he stole it!

David Matthew Read has been arrested and is still in jail after messing with the wrong woman. https://t.co/JaMOkcCBtN — E! News (@enews) July 11, 2018

LeSean McCoy's ex-girlfriend Delicia Cordon alleges that he was behind a home invasion and assault towards her. She was in the house that he owns and someone came in and pistol whipped her, demanding cash and jewelry... AND made her give up specific jewelry that LeSean actually gave her.

And Delicia's friend posted a photo of her injuries and called out LeSean for being violent!

NFL player Lesean McCoy allegedly beat up His girlfriend Delicia pic.twitter.com/tK8PIBpqaN — BallerAlert (@balleralert) July 10, 2018

Tune in to the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55!



Follow Brittany Jay on Instagram @itsbrittanyjay!

Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!



