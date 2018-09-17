Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Vontae Davis Retires Mid-Game!

September 17, 2018
Brittany Jay

Buffalo Bills' Vontae Davis quits in the middle of a game! Plus, more allegations come for R. Kelly. And Katt Williams throws shade at Tiffany Haddish! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

Vontae Davis retired from the NFL... in the middle of game! It was unplanned. Here's his statement! 

R. Kelly's brother did an interview and accused R. Kelly of having sex with 13-year-olds, allegedly impregnating their cousin, and that his ex-wife had to ask to use the bathroom and had to crawl like a dog. 



Katt Williams had some things to say about Tiffany Haddish saying she hasn't proven her ability to tell jokes back to back for an hour and that the media only likes her because she sleeps with white men?!?! She fired back with this!

Eminem responded to Machine Gun Kelly with a song called 'Kill Shot'. 

Kanye West is launching a production company called Half Beast! 

And we've been pronouncing Ariana Grande's name wrong! It's apparently not Gran-DAY, but Gran-DEE. 

