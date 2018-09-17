Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Vontae Davis Retires Mid-Game!

Buffalo Bills' Vontae Davis quits in the middle of a game! Plus, more allegations come for R. Kelly. And Katt Williams throws shade at Tiffany Haddish! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Vontae Davis retired from the NFL... in the middle of game! It was unplanned. Here's his statement!

R. Kelly's brother did an interview and accused R. Kelly of having sex with 13-year-olds, allegedly impregnating their cousin, and that his ex-wife had to ask to use the bathroom and had to crawl like a dog.

“Robert has a control problem. And the only reason why he targets little girls, now that I’m older, I understand. He was molested. I was molested [too>, but I didn’t turn out that way,”https://t.co/vttgsdTN5N — EBONY MAGAZINE (@EBONYMag) September 14, 2018

Katt Williams had some things to say about Tiffany Haddish saying she hasn't proven her ability to tell jokes back to back for an hour and that the media only likes her because she sleeps with white men?!?! She fired back with this!

It’s official I made [email protected] talked about me and didn’t have his facts right! #Iwin #sheready I look forward to seeing you on Monday Katt, when we pick up our Emmys. I just want to shower you with REAL Love cause you need it, and I Love you -- https://t.co/WVOgZvwLZn — Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) September 14, 2018

Eminem responded to Machine Gun Kelly with a song called 'Kill Shot'.

Eminem slams Machine Gun Kelly with new diss track "Killshot" https://t.co/ClbVZrMYru pic.twitter.com/NUahKx9SJC — Variety (@Variety) September 15, 2018

Kanye West is launching a production company called Half Beast!

Kanye West Looking to Launch New Film Production Company Called Half Beast https://t.co/q2D6KKRLsu — TMZ (@TMZ) September 16, 2018

And we've been pronouncing Ariana Grande's name wrong! It's apparently not Gran-DAY, but Gran-DEE.

Video of Ariana Grande: Pete Davidson, Marriage and Changing Her Name [CLIP> | Beats 1 | Apple Music

