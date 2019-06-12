Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Yung Miami Is Preggers

Yung Miami of City Girls is pregnant! Plus, Wendy Williams has a new man... and he's got a bit of history. More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Ariana Grande is donating the profits from her Atlanta show ($300,000!) to Planned Parenthood. This is right after Georgia passed an abortion ban.

Ariana Grande Donated The Profits From Her Atlanta, Georgia Tour Stop To Planned Parenthood https://t.co/I5bkWS4VVT — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) June 12, 2019

Cuba Gooding, Jr. is turning himself into the Special Victims Unit after allegedly groping a woman at a club. He insists he's innocent, though.

Cuba Gooding Jr. says he's innocent and will turn himself in to sex-crimes detectives Thursday to be arraigned. https://t.co/pq8BmSy3vo — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) June 12, 2019

Yung Miami of City Girls is pregnant with her second child.

Wendy Williams' new man is 27, she's about to turn 55. He's a fashion designer from L.A and he did some time for an armed robbery.

Wendy Williams Fully Aware New Guy Friend Has Record for Armed Robbery https://t.co/kZ8j9oqya3 — TMZ (@TMZ) June 12, 2019

Tune in to the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55!

Follow Brittany Jay - @itsbrittanyjay!

Follow DJ Bigg Mann - @djbiggmann and DJ Wrexx - @djwrexxthebeast!

Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!



Watch the live stream here: