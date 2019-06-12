Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Yung Miami Is Preggers

June 12, 2019
Brittany Jay

Yung Miami of City Girls is pregnant! Plus, Wendy Williams has a new man... and he's got a bit of history. More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

Ariana Grande is donating the profits from her Atlanta show ($300,000!) to Planned Parenthood. This is right after Georgia passed an abortion ban. 

Cuba Gooding, Jr. is turning himself into the Special Victims Unit after allegedly groping a woman at a club. He insists he's innocent, though. 

Yung Miami of City Girls is pregnant with her second child.

Wendy Williams' new man is 27, she's about to turn 55. He's a fashion designer from L.A and he did some time for an armed robbery. 

 

