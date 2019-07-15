Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Young Thug Says Lil Nas X Shouldn't Have Come Out

Young Thug has some thoughts on Lil Nas X. Plus, Soulja Boy gets released from prison early! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

RIP to boxing legend Pernell Whitaker who was killed after being hit by a car.

Soulja Boy was released from prison early!

JUST IN: Soulja Boy released from jail nearly five months earlyhttps://t.co/dFPrOu55OH — XXL Magazine (@XXL) July 14, 2019

Young Thug says that Lil Nas X shouldn't have come out as gay.

Ex-employees gave the feds videos of R. Kelly having sex with underage girls. Joycelyn and Azriel's (his concubines) families still think they're being held against their will. It was reported that they were locked out of Trump Tower, but they confirmed they are not being held against their will and posted a video of them inside that apartment. Who's paying that rent?

Federal R. Kelly Investigation Uncovered 20 Underage Sex Tapes https://t.co/5bWAteRYHu — TMZ (@TMZ) July 13, 2019

