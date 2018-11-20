Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Would Biggie Be Cool With Stevie J and Faith Evans?

What would Biggie Smalls think of Stevie J and Faith Evans as a couple? Plus, Cardi B makes a big purchase for her mom! And why was Blac Chyna in Nigeria? More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Stevie J and Faith Evans say they think Notorious B.I.G. would be cool with them being together. (DJ Bigg Mann doesn't believe it). I wish I could be as happy as them, they just be drunk at Target pushing carts.

Stevie J says Notorious B.I.G. Would Be Happy He Married Faith Evans https://t.co/XhyW2RjumV — TMZ (@TMZ) November 20, 2018

Cardi B bought her mom a house!

Aww! @iamcardib achieves dream of buying her mom a lavish new home in New York. https://t.co/rwKdgYvcQ5 — hot937 (@hot937) November 20, 2018

Sooo, why was Blac Chyna going to Nigeria? She partnered with a company for a skin lightening cream!(!!!!!) It's $250 and is bling'd out with Swarvoski crystals.

Blac Chyna Partnering with Skin Lightening Company https://t.co/3MH6n3OM4e — TMZ (@TMZ) November 20, 2018

Tekashi69 is facing life in prison. Despite his lawyer offering everything, he will not be getting bailed out, so he's in until he goes to trial. He's been indicted on six charges.

If Tekashi69 is found guilty, we may never see him again! -- -- pic.twitter.com/DiHCfYOSNM — TMZ (@TMZ) November 20, 2018

Trey Songz dropped a song called 'Jill.' It samples a song called 'He Loves Me' off Jill Scott's first album.

In the midst of simple minded, affection starved foolishness, this song is actually quite beautiful. https://t.co/e5fuxogAnO — ⭐Jill Scott⭐ (@missjillscott) November 20, 2018

