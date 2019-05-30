Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Is Willow Smith Directing Porn?

Is Willow Smith directing porn? Plus, Kodak Black is denied bail! And Lil Durk turns himself in! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Kodak Black was denied bail.

#BREAKING: Kodak Black is now being held in jail without bondhttps://t.co/5EKqZUMT5F — XXL Magazine (@XXL) May 29, 2019

Lil Durk is turning himself in today.

Lil Durk Wanted in Connection to Atlanta Shooting, Arrest Warrant Issued https://t.co/a42diapWt2 — TMZ (@TMZ) May 30, 2019

Is Willow Smith directing porn? On Red Table Talk, she said adult films that are artistic and progressive give people the opportunity to explore their sexuality. So a production company made her an offer...

Willow Smith receives offer to direct porn film - https://t.co/9QLtJnAjgM — People Magazine SA (@People_SA) May 30, 2019

A grand jury convened over R. Kelly's sexual trafficking case. One of the alleged victims says his team paid off witnesses to NOT testify in the 2008 trial.

(News of the charges broke after the time of this original broadcast.)

BREAKING: R. Kelly reportedly charged with new sex crimes, faces 30 years in prisonhttps://t.co/pCM6Azvs49 — XXL Magazine (@XXL) May 30, 2019

