Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Is Willow Smith Directing Porn?

And TUHDDDAY!

May 30, 2019
Brittany Jay

Photo via Brittany Jay

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

Is Willow Smith directing porn? Plus, Kodak Black is denied bail! And Lil Durk turns himself in! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

Kodak Black was denied bail. 

Lil Durk is turning himself in today. 

Is Willow Smith directing porn? On Red Table Talk, she said adult films that are artistic and progressive give people the opportunity to explore their sexuality. So a production company made her an offer... 

A grand jury convened over R. Kelly's sexual trafficking case. One of the alleged victims says his team paid off witnesses to NOT testify in the 2008 trial. 

(News of the charges broke after the time of this original broadcast.)

 

Tune in to the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55! 

Follow Brittany Jay - @itsbrittanyjay! 
Follow DJ Bigg Mann - @djbiggmann and DJ Wrexx - @djwrexxthebeast! 
Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!

Watch the live stream here:

 

 

 

Tags: 
Brittany Jay
tea for the day

Recent Podcast Audio
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Is Willow Smith Directing Porn? WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: Mike Tyson Punched Wack During Podcast! WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Lamar Odom: "I Was Poisoned" WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: Nudity At A Pub In London? WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Iggy Azalea Nude Pics Leaked WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: Did O.J. Simpson Hook Up With Kris Jenner? WZMXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes