Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Will R. Kelly Be Indicted?

The "Lils" are having babies! Plus, details on 6ix9ine's plea deal! And will R. Kelly be indicted? More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Bernie Sanders announced that he's running again for President.

Bernie Sanders launches second presidential campaign https://t.co/GXe5KYFDhk pic.twitter.com/zdrEQccPzo — FOX 61 (@FOX61News) February 19, 2019

Lil Baby had a baby. Now he can put his actual son's vocals for the "wah wah wah!"

Lil Baby recently welcomed a new son into the world. Congrats!https://t.co/KJzIdalDsv — XXL Magazine (@XXL) February 19, 2019

Lil Xan has a baby on the way, too! Hopefully this will help him stay clean.





Grand Jury was summoned last week and R. Kelly could be indicted on criminal charges after a newer tape came out of him allegedly having sex with a 14-year-old girl.

Grand jury seated in wake of new R. Kelly allegations, sources say https://t.co/snWlkqLlzf pic.twitter.com/U03Q52aF5r — CNN (@CNN) February 19, 2019

Tekashi 6ix9ine's plea details are revealed! He was facing 47 years to life in prison, but he won't be prosecuted on ALL the crimes he was charged for AND other crimes he mentioned but hadn't been asked about. He'll require witness protection. (He's gonna have to go where Tupac has been all these years.)

Details of Tekashi 6ix9ine's plea deal are now public and it looks like he's gonna be rewarded handsomely! pic.twitter.com/F7B1v9Q9JF — TMZ (@TMZ) February 19, 2019

It's looking more and more like Jussie Smollet staged the attack. The brothers are even saying it was rehearsed. They also said the whole reasoning behind this was that Jussie was upset that the threatening letters sent to the set of Empire before the attack weren't taken seriously.

Police investigating whether Jussie Smollett seen with alleged attackers hours before reported assault https://t.co/dFLHXrPFQl pic.twitter.com/ZZraNxEucF — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 19, 2019

Tune into the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55!

Follow Brittany Jay on Instagram @itsbrittanyjay!

Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!​

Watch the live stream here!