Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Will Khloe K Seek Full Custody?

And ttttoday!

March 18, 2019
Brittany Jay

Entertainment
Features
Shows

Did Jhene Aiko slip up and reveal she's pregnant? Plus, is Khloe about to fight for sole custody of True? More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

Kodak Black said in a song that he would have sex with Young M.A. but she wasn't here for it... 

Did Jhene Aiko slip up on IG Live and reveal she's pregnant? 

Is Khloe Kardashian seeking sole custody of daughter, True? 

An here's an update on one of R. Kelly's "girls," Joycelyn Savage. There's an audio recording of her on the phone with a friend/family member. You can hear her say she told her family about the sexual relationship and R. Kelly got mad and she had to gain his trust back. 

