Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Will Khloe K Seek Full Custody?

Did Jhene Aiko slip up and reveal she's pregnant? Plus, is Khloe about to fight for sole custody of True? More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Kodak Black said in a song that he would have sex with Young M.A. but she wasn't here for it...

Kodak Black responds to Young M.A callout, calls her cute ⤵️ https://t.co/9tounIf1xp — XXL Magazine (@XXL) March 18, 2019

Did Jhene Aiko slip up on IG Live and reveal she's pregnant?

Yooo i was on @JheneAiko live andddd I think she’s pregnant -- pic.twitter.com/guvi0tvcAi — Daddy-A -- (@AiltonCeaser) March 18, 2019

Is Khloe Kardashian seeking sole custody of daughter, True?

Khloe Kardashian is prepared to do whatever it takes to get full custody of True!https://t.co/sNl29ngrZ5 pic.twitter.com/MikxByE2sA — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) March 17, 2019

An here's an update on one of R. Kelly's "girls," Joycelyn Savage. There's an audio recording of her on the phone with a friend/family member. You can hear her say she told her family about the sexual relationship and R. Kelly got mad and she had to gain his trust back.

Listen: Joycelyn Savage Tells Friend R. Kelly Made Her LIE About Their Underage Sexing & Says He Gave Her Herpes In Audio https://t.co/nV5zv22u9u



(Photos: Getty) pic.twitter.com/UxKvU2DW5K — Bossip (@Bossip) March 16, 2019

