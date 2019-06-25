Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Will JT Be Home in 90 Days?

Will JT of City Girls be home in 90 days? Plus, more evidence revealed since Jussie Smollett's case has been unsealed! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Serena Williams made it on the Wheaties box. She's the second black female tennis player to be featured.

Pierre of Quality Control says JT of City Girls is getting out in 90 days.

JT of City Girls is coming home in the next 90 days https://t.co/BDMnwkttEX pic.twitter.com/ThP5mnN0VA — Rap-Up (@RapUp) June 25, 2019

Remember about a month ago DaBaby's people beat up a rapper outside a bar in Massachusetts? It was over a photo, the guy was in a coma, and now he's suing.

JUST IN: DaBaby is reportedly being sued by the rapper his alleged crew beat uphttps://t.co/nFs4UntSji — XXL Magazine (@XXL) June 25, 2019

Wendy Williams' son and ex-husband went to court...

Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter were both in court to support their son during his hearing: https://t.co/PQyj0ApEB1 — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) June 25, 2019

There's new evidence being revealed ever since the Jussie Smollett case was unsealed... it shows police at his condo and he was still walking around with the noose around his neck.

Chicago police release hundreds of files from investigation into actor Jussie Smollett's claim he was attacked by two men in January. https://t.co/YZsoBU9wD7 — The Associated Press (@AP) June 25, 2019

