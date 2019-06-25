Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Will JT Be Home in 90 Days?

And TUHDDDAY!

June 25, 2019
Brittany Jay

Photo via Brittany Jay

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

Will JT of City Girls be home in 90 days? Plus, more evidence revealed since Jussie Smollett's case has been unsealed! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

Serena Williams made it on the Wheaties box. She's the second black female tennis player to be featured. 

Pierre of Quality Control says JT of City Girls is getting out in 90 days. 

Remember about a month ago DaBaby's people beat up a rapper outside a bar in Massachusetts? It was over a photo, the guy was in a coma, and now he's suing. 

Wendy Williams' son and ex-husband went to court... 

There's new evidence being revealed ever since the Jussie Smollett case was unsealed... it shows police at his condo and he was still walking around with the noose around his neck. 

Tune in to the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55! 

Follow Brittany Jay - @itsbrittanyjay! 
Follow DJ Bigg Mann - @djbiggmann and DJ Wrexx - @djwrexxthebeast! 
Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!

Watch the live stream here: 

 

 

Tags: 
Brittany Jay
tea for the day