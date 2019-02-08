Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Why Ari Won't Be At The GRAMMYs

Ari explains why she won't be performing at the GRAMMYs. Plus, the Chris Brown and Offset beef ramps up! And Kanye West was a victim of stolen identity! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Lil Baby was arrested for reckless driving last night in Atlanta.

Kanye West was a victim of stolen identity and forgery. A guy forged his signature to steal $900k from a fashion designer.

Report: Man forges Kanye West's signature to steal $900,000 dollars from a fashion designerhttps://t.co/CVPwYgvakk — XXL Magazine (@XXL) February 8, 2019

Ariana Grande dropped out of the GRAMMYs because she said they wouldn't let her do what she wanted to do, she was being creatively stifled. So the producer said the reason she dropped out was that it was too late for her to pull a show together, but she went on Twitter and said that wasn't the truth!

mhmmm here it is ! “too late for her to pull something together......” pic.twitter.com/YwuBOUkZjr — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 7, 2019

Ja Rule and Billy McFarland (the Fyre Festival guy) were sued by an investment company for $3 million... they loaned them this money 3 weeks before the festival and obviously didn't get their money. So they won by default because neither one showed up (Billy's in prison).

Billy McFarland and @Ruleyork are going to owe about $3 mil for the failed Fyre Festival https://t.co/SS1AtLHRl3 (via @TMZ) — PopCrush (@PopCrush) February 8, 2019

Spike Lee is boycotting Gucci and Prada over a blackface turtle neck. Spike says he'll no longer wear the brands until they hire black designers to be in the room when something like this happens.

Director Spike Lee boycotts Gucci, Prada for blackface items https://t.co/3qbzHC0C7z pic.twitter.com/mxPcr6dUoy — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 8, 2019

The Chris Brown and Offset beef is far from over.

"I aint really have too much rap for you on this social media s**t but since that's where you wanna take it tell the people why you had your management reach out to squash the s**t!... Oh and btw Ima smack the s**t out you when I see you!"—Offset https://t.co/cDKfp1vWyr — XXL Magazine (@XXL) February 8, 2019

Tune into the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55!

Follow Brittany Jay on Instagram @itsbrittanyjay!

Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!​

Watch the live stream here!