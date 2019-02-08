Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Why Ari Won't Be At The GRAMMYs

And ttttoday!

February 8, 2019
Brittany Jay

Ari explains why she won't be performing at the GRAMMYs. Plus, the Chris Brown and Offset beef ramps up! And Kanye West was a victim of stolen identity! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

Lil Baby was arrested for reckless driving last night in Atlanta. 

Kanye West was a victim of stolen identity and forgery. A guy forged his signature to steal $900k from a fashion designer. 

Ariana Grande dropped out of the GRAMMYs because she said they wouldn't let her do what she wanted to do, she was being creatively stifled. So the producer said the reason she dropped out was that it was too late for her to pull a show together, but she went on Twitter and said that wasn't the truth! 

Ja Rule and Billy McFarland (the Fyre Festival guy) were sued by an investment company for $3 million... they loaned them this money 3 weeks before the festival and obviously didn't get their money. So they won by default because neither one showed up (Billy's in prison). 

Spike Lee is boycotting Gucci and Prada over a blackface turtle neck. Spike says he'll no longer wear the brands until they hire black designers to be in the room when something like this happens. 

The Chris Brown and Offset beef is far from over. 

