Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Wendy Williams Partied With Mistress

Wendy Williams hosted a party years ago... and her husband's mistress was there! Plus, Rihanna's dad is out here scamming again. More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Pictures surfaced from a party that Wendy Williams hosted in 2007... and her husband's mistress was there!

Wendy Williams Once Partied with Husband’s Mistress: See the Pics! https://t.co/Gc91pCtUYz pic.twitter.com/QxF3woNdYX — Styleupnow (@StyleUpNow2017) April 5, 2019

Sharina (the mistress) reportedly gave birth to a baby girl. And Kevin Hunter gave Wendy an expensive gift...?

Wendy Williams got a $40,000 gift from her husband Kevin Hunter amid cheating speculation. https://t.co/DuwOH88UH6 pic.twitter.com/S40kH491BT — E! News (@enews) April 3, 2019

Eric Holder, the man who allegedly killed Nipsey Hussle, has been charged with murder. He could face up to life in prison. He pleaded not guilty... (Um, how? It's caught on tape!)

Nipsey Hussle's Alleged Shooter Eric Holder Charged with Murder https://t.co/nM52HKIUMi — TMZ (@TMZ) April 4, 2019

The city of Chicago is preparing to sue Jussie Smollet. They gave him the option to pay the $130K to cover their cost of investigation, he didn't agree to pay it.... so now they're gonna sue, but Jussie's lawyer says HE might sue THEM for defamation.

Jussie Smollett Says Chicago is Trying to Maliciously Intimidate Him https://t.co/jZxcLIFGW8 — TMZ (@TMZ) April 5, 2019

Rihanna's dad is still scamming. Remember she sued him in January for fraudulently profiting off her company? Now he's in trouble for scamming social media star, Chef Henny (he's the guy that pours Hennessy on everything).

Rihanna's Dad Threatened with Lawsuit by Artist Claiming Fraud https://t.co/KJ1svw2N2C — TMZ (@TMZ) April 5, 2019

