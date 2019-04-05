Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Wendy Williams Partied With Mistress

And TUHDDDAY!

April 5, 2019
Brittany Jay



Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

Wendy Williams hosted a party years ago... and her husband's mistress was there! Plus, Rihanna's dad is out here scamming again. More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Pictures surfaced from a party that Wendy Williams hosted in 2007... and her husband's mistress was there! 

Sharina (the mistress) reportedly gave birth to a baby girl. And Kevin Hunter gave Wendy an expensive gift...?

Eric Holder, the man who allegedly killed Nipsey Hussle, has been charged with murder. He could face up to life in prison. He pleaded not guilty... (Um, how? It's caught on tape!) 

The city of Chicago is preparing to sue Jussie Smollet. They gave him the option to pay the $130K to cover their cost of investigation, he didn't agree to pay it.... so now they're gonna sue, but Jussie's lawyer says HE might sue THEM for defamation. 

Rihanna's dad is still scamming. Remember she sued him in January for fraudulently profiting off her company? Now he's in trouble for scamming social media star, Chef Henny (he's the guy that pours Hennessy on everything). 

Tags: 
Brittany Jay
tea for the day

