Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Wendy Williams' Messy AF Marriage

Cardi B files for trademark! Plus, the Beyhive comes for Tamera Mowry! And more on Wendy Williams' messy AF marriage! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

RIP to Cliff Dixon who was fatally shot in Atlanta while celebrating his 32nd birthday. Cliff was romantically linked to Erica Mena at one point and he was Kevin Durant's adopted brother. Police aren't sure if he was the intended target.

#BREAKING Kevin Durant’s ‘adopted brother’ Cliff Dixon killed outside Atlanta-area strip mall: report https://t.co/SHEcslbBsl — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) March 21, 2019

Cardi B filed papers to trademark her catchphrase "Okurrr!"

@iamcardib has officially filed paperwork to trademark and own both “Okurr” and “Okurrr”. pic.twitter.com/PLmshArk3S — Cardi B Ireland ---- (@CardiBIreland) March 21, 2019

Tamera Mowry is being cyber-attacked by the Beyhive. She was on The Real and talked about how she met Jay-Z once probably 20 years ago. She said he was charming and she asked him for gum. It was before she was married and before he was married to Beyonce. Well, Queen Bey's fans are stinging...

Tamera Mowry-Housley Gets Attacked by the Beyhive After Recalling Once Being Charmed by JAY-Z https://t.co/bC5i1Ws4YS — People (@people) March 21, 2019

Pictures of Wendy Williams' husband and his mistress have surfaced! He's reportedly bankrolling homes and business ventures for her. AND we heard he is threatening take half of Wendy's earnings if WENDY tries to leaves him. There's also rumors the mistress is pregnant...

Follow Brittany Jay on Instagram @itsbrittanyjay!

Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!​



Watch the live stream here: