Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Wendy Williams Beefs With Howard Stern

Michael Jackson's kids may sue Leaving Neverland accusers. Plus, Aunt Becky and her daughter lose their gigs! And there's a Wendy Williams vs. Howard Stern beef! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Lori Loughlin (aka Aunt Becky) and her daughter, Olivia, have been losing money since this college bribery scandal broke. Lori lost her role on Fuller House and deal with Hallmark Channel. TRESemme and Sephora dropped Olivia.

BTW, Olivia was on a yacht owned by the USC Board of Trustees chairman when the news broke...

Michael Jackson's kids might be filing a lawsuit against Leaving Neverland accusers, Wade Robson and James Safechuck. They're suing for fraud, emotional distress, slander, and misrepresentation. They don't even want cash; they just want them to stop allegedly lying and apologize.

Wendy Williams and Howard Stern... so Wendy is back on her show, she was talking about Howard dropping a new book. She called him "predictable" because he went "Hollywood." So Howard went OFFFF!

