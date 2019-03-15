Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Wendy Williams Beefs With Howard Stern

And ttttoday!

March 15, 2019
Brittany Jay



Michael Jackson's kids may sue Leaving Neverland accusers. Plus, Aunt Becky and her daughter lose their gigs! And there's a Wendy Williams vs. Howard Stern beef! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Lori Loughlin (aka Aunt Becky) and her daughter, Olivia, have been losing money since this college bribery scandal broke. Lori lost her role on Fuller House and deal with Hallmark Channel. TRESemme and Sephora dropped Olivia.

BTW, Olivia was on a yacht owned by the USC Board of Trustees chairman when the news broke... 

Michael Jackson's kids might be filing a lawsuit against Leaving Neverland accusers, Wade Robson and James Safechuck. They're suing for fraud, emotional distress, slander, and misrepresentation. They don't even want cash; they just want them to stop allegedly lying and apologize. 

TSR STAFF: Tanya P.! @tanyaxpayne __________________________ #Roommates, it’s safe to say #MichaelJackson’s kids were not here for any parts of the #LeavingNeverland series, so much so that they’re reportedly thinking about suing the accusers involved #WadeRobson and #JamesSafechuck. ___________________________ After the airing of the explosive docuseries, many who have been longtime fans of Michael have showed their support on social media, while others have denounced the late #KingOfPop. ___________________________ According to @PageSix, the suit would reportedly include fraud, emotional distress, slander & misrepresentation. Interestingly enough, Michael’s kids aren’t seeking any sort of monetary compensation. Should they receive any, they reportedly plan to give it to charity. ___________________________ Instead, they’d like for both #WadeRobson and #JamesSafechuck to issue an apology. A source close to the situation said—read more at theshaderoom.com

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Wendy Williams and Howard Stern... so Wendy is back on her show, she was talking about Howard dropping a new book. She called him "predictable" because he went "Hollywood." So Howard went OFFFF! 

 

