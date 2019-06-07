Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Was John Singleton's Death Suspicious?

Was John Singleton's death suspicious? Plus, Cassie might be pregnant! And some fools in Boston are trying to host a "straight pride" parade. More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

We knew John Singleton's family was fighting over the estate... and now the mother of his children hired a private investigator to investigate his death. He returned from Costa Rica, checked himself into the hospital for leg pain, suffered a stroke, was in a coma, then died. They think there's more to the story. And no one's sure though how he got to the hospital.

John Singleton's death seems suspicious to his family. Foul play? pic.twitter.com/KxsBLc29mb — TMZ (@TMZ) June 7, 2019

A source close to Cassie says she's pregnant with her new boo, Alex Fine's baby.

Congratulations! Cassie Is Reportedly PREGNANT With Alex Fine’s Baby https://t.co/UFHkCMfl1s



(Photo: Getty) pic.twitter.com/jbrNXUctbN — Bossip (@Bossip) June 7, 2019

June is LGBTQ Pride Parade... and some fools in Boston wanted to host a "Straight Pride" parade. (LGBTQ people have had to fight their whole lives, they've died for living their truth, hid from their families... etc.) Anyway, this "straight pride" group made Brad Pitt their mascot and Brad was like UM NO, I don't want my name attached to that!

Brad Pitt orders "Straight Pride" parade organizers to cease using his name and image for their agenda https://t.co/lBA8Nzkf3G pic.twitter.com/DPnNkHJwvC — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 7, 2019

Aljeremiah Mack AKA Nuke is the 12th person associated with Tekashi 6ix9ine who has been arrested.

Young Buck announced he's dropping new music... a song called #DaisyDukesAndCowboyBoots with Lil Nas X and...Taylor Swift?!

