Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Was John Singleton's Death Suspicious?

And TUHDDDAY!

June 7, 2019
Brittany Jay

Photo via Brittany Jay

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

Was John Singleton's death suspicious? Plus, Cassie might be pregnant! And some fools in Boston are trying to host a "straight pride" parade. More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

We knew John Singleton's family was fighting over the estate... and now the mother of his children hired a private investigator to investigate his death. He returned from Costa Rica, checked himself into the hospital for leg pain, suffered a stroke, was in a coma, then died. They think there's more to the story. And no one's sure though how he got to the hospital. 

A source close to Cassie says she's pregnant with her new boo, Alex Fine's baby. 

June is LGBTQ Pride Parade... and some fools in Boston wanted to host a "Straight Pride" parade. (LGBTQ people have had to fight their whole lives, they've died for living their truth, hid from their families... etc.) Anyway, this "straight pride" group made Brad Pitt their mascot and Brad was like UM NO, I don't want my name attached to that!

Aljeremiah Mack AKA Nuke is the 12th person associated with Tekashi 6ix9ine who has been arrested. 

Young Buck announced he's dropping new music... a song called #DaisyDukesAndCowboyBoots with Lil Nas X and...Taylor Swift?!

Just Traveling Down These Cashville #OldTownRoads-- Wit @lilnasx ----!!! #DaisyDukesAndCowboyBoots ft. @buckshotz @taylorswift @lilnasx --!!?? WHO READY‼️???

A post shared by Young Buck (@buckshotz) on

Tune in to the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55! 

Follow Brittany Jay - @itsbrittanyjay! 
Follow DJ Bigg Mann - @djbiggmann and DJ Wrexx - @djwrexxthebeast! 
Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!

Watch the live stream here:

 

Tags: 
Brittany Jay
tea for the day

Recent Podcast Audio
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Was John Singleton's Death Suspicious? WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Terrence Howard's Tax Evasion WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: 'Becky' Gets Shoulder-Shoved By Bey At NBA Finals WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Ja Rule Wants To Do Another Music Festival WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: Chief Keef's 9th Baby Mama is 43! WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Meek Mill Gets A New Hearing WZMXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes