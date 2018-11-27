Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Was Dwight Howard Outed and Accused?

And ttttoday!

November 27, 2018
Brittany Jay

Photo via Brittany Jay

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

Was Dwight Howard outed and accused of harassment? Plus, Meek Mill is woke out here about prison reform! And Drake drips diamonds on the charts! More in the Tea For The Day with Brittany Jay! 

Stan Lee's cause of death has been revealed - he died of heart and respiratory failure.  

Meek Mill announced that he's going on tour in 2019! It's called "The Motivation Tour" and he'll be at the Xfinity Theatre in March! (And we Hot 93.7 has your tickets!)

BTW, Meek Mill wrote an op-ed for The New York Times on prison reform. 

Drake's record 'God's Plan' went DIAMOND - that means it sold 10 million units! 

Reuben Foster, formerly of the 49ers, was arrested in Tampa for domestic violence. 

 

Tekashi 6ix9ine plead not guilty in his federal racketeering case. 

And was NBA player Dwight Howard was not only outed but also accused of sexual harassment by Masin Elije?! 

Tune in to the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55! 

Follow Brittany Jay on Instagram @itsbrittanyjay! 
Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!​ 

Watch the live stream here! ​

 

 

Tags: 
Brittany Jay
tea for the day