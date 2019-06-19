Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Was Diddy's Congrats To Cassie Sincere?

Diddy congratulated Cassie... but was it sincere? Plus, will JT from City Girls be released from prison soon? More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

LeBron James posted a video getting a haircut and have y'all noticed his hairline? The top is no longer looking like patchy grass.



Remember we talked about Brittney Taylor? She had that assault case, now she's got a restraining order.

So, things may not be as cordial between Diddy and Cassie as thought... she announced she's pregnant with her new man and he congratulated her... but there was a comment that got liked which raised some questions!

So JT from City Girls... the judge is leaving up to the parole board to determine if she'll finish her time in a halfway house or staying inside until 2020 like originally planned.

Cuba Gooding's alleged groping incident. He says a fan approached him saying she loved one of his movies and he touched her thigh like you would a friend (okayyy) but that he didn't touch her breast (it looks like he did in the video)!

