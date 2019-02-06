Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Tyra Banks' Modeling Theme Park

Tyra Banks is turning modeling into a theme park. Plus, 21 Savage's lawyers say ICE's motives are corrupt. And a Motown tribute by... J-Lo? More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

French Montana announced a residency in Vegas at Drai's!

French Montana announces Las Vegas residency https://t.co/duPA4LN7qG pic.twitter.com/lZDs8mqdnv — Page Six (@PageSix) February 5, 2019

DMX is doing a 20th Anniversary Tour! He'll come through 32 cities from March to May.

dmx is going on tour in honor of the 20th anniversary of his debut album ‘it’s dark and hell is hot’ ------ pic.twitter.com/UY0ogLsV5y — Genius (@Genius) February 4, 2019

Tyra Banks is opening her own theme park called Modelland (named after her 2010 book). Anyway, you're thinking: theme park = rollercoasters, right? Nope, it's a fantasy experience. She says families can come into the modeling world for a day to have a fun shopping experience and a good meal. She's teaming up with Hollywood designers. It kinda sounds like... a mall? LOL!

Supermodel Tyra Banks is launching "Modelland," a 21,000-square-foot attraction in Santa Monica, California, aimed at bringing modeling to the masses. https://t.co/rXg92AsyEt pic.twitter.com/1BqOea0pKV — ABC News (@ABC) February 6, 2019

Freeway's kidney transplant was successful!

Happy to report the rapper's surgery was a success -- https://t.co/Hh8jTrtnod — XXL Magazine (@XXL) February 6, 2019

21 Savage's people released a statement saying ICE's motives are corrupt. They knew he applied for a U visa in 2017, but arrested him just now after he dropped his song 'A Lot' which included the line, "Been through some things, but I couldn't imagine my kids stuck at the border (Straight up)." ICE is being petty.

ICE 'provided incorrect information' about 21 Savage's criminal record and he's being detained 'for no legal reason,' his lawyers sayhttps://t.co/cOCsW1ejzC — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) February 6, 2019

Jennifer Lopez is gonna perform a Motown tribute at the GRAMMYs and people are not here for it. (No offense to J-Lo, we do love her, but they could've picked literally ANYONE...)

