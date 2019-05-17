Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Trey Songz Welcomes Baby Boy

And TUHDDDAY!

May 17, 2019
Brittany Jay

Brittany Jay was out today, so Biggs and Wrexx took care of the Tea For The Day! Trey Songz welcomes a baby boy, Cardi B leads BET Awards noms, and more! 

Congratulations to Trey Songz who had a baby boy named Noah! (And there's some upset females out here! LOL!) 

Cardi B leads BET Award nominations with 7!!! 

Remember Mo'Nique and Steve Harvey had that little spat on his show? Well, fans thought she'd be elated that he's lost two gigs. But she shut that down saying, "we don't celebrate people's demise."

Gucci is back in the news... remember the blackface sweater and boycott? Well, they're at it again... they released "luxury" Sikh style turbans, SMH.

Will Smith and Queen Latifah will join forces for a hip-hop version of Romeo and Juliet for Netflix. 

