Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Trey Songz Welcomes Baby Boy

Brittany Jay was out today, so Biggs and Wrexx took care of the Tea For The Day! Trey Songz welcomes a baby boy, Cardi B leads BET Awards noms, and more!

Congratulations to Trey Songz who had a baby boy named Noah! (And there's some upset females out here! LOL!)

It's true --



Trey Songz has confirmed the birth of his first child, a baby boy.



"We are blessed and overjoyed."https://t.co/vzOXQXYodE pic.twitter.com/1nodX3LsZl — Complex (@Complex) May 17, 2019

Cardi B leads BET Award nominations with 7!!!

Hip-hop star Cardi B will walk into the 2019 BET Awards as the most nominated act with seven, while late rapper Nipsey Hussle scored a posthumous nomination, @MusicMesfin writes. https://t.co/2QuWPVL4tQ — The Associated Press (@AP) May 17, 2019

Remember Mo'Nique and Steve Harvey had that little spat on his show? Well, fans thought she'd be elated that he's lost two gigs. But she shut that down saying, "we don't celebrate people's demise."

Nice Try, My Loves! Mo'Nique Slams Shady Fans Celebrating Steve Harvey & Lee Daniels' Show Cancellations, Tells Fans To Spread Love Instead https://t.co/Im4UqsIR0m



(Paul Archuleta/Getty) pic.twitter.com/aGGtqevSEW — Bossip (@Bossip) May 17, 2019

Gucci is back in the news... remember the blackface sweater and boycott? Well, they're at it again... they released "luxury" Sikh style turbans, SMH.

Gucci Is Being Criticized For Cultural Appropriation Yet Again, And I Am Just Tired https://t.co/nhNTfR4idC — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) May 16, 2019

Will Smith and Queen Latifah will join forces for a hip-hop version of Romeo and Juliet for Netflix.

