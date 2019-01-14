Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Travis Scott's Halftime Deal

Why an egg has the most likes on Instagram. Plus, Travis Scott agreed to do halftime on one condition. And the Coming To America sequel is happening! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Up until yesterday, Kylie Jenner had the most-liked pic on Instagram (with 18 million likes)... well, someone created an account @world_record_egg. They posted just a pic of a brown egg and asked users to "like" it to beat out Kylie's record and it did! It has over 30 million likes now.

Maroon 5 announced that Travis Scott and Big Boi will join them for the Super Bowl Halftime Show. He was catching heat from other stars for not standing with Colin Kaepernick, but Travis only agreed to do it after the NFL agreed to donate to a social justice cause.

The sequel to Coming to America is real and it's happening! Eddie Murphy announced that he will resume his role as Akeem and the premise is that he finds out he has a long lost son and returns to America to find him.

'Hustle & Flow' director Craig Brewer to direct 'Coming to America' sequel https://t.co/pPwxVD18KE pic.twitter.com/z16qrsGyeS — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 11, 2019

Celine Dion is pulling their song 'I Am Your Angel' and RCA/Sony is putting his music on hold. They won't produce or put money behind any of his new projects.

Celine Dion is reportedly pulling her R. Kelly song from streaming services: https://t.co/sphSa33Xb0 — JustJared.com (@JustJared) January 14, 2019

Meanwhile, Joycelyn Savage's parents are demanding a meeting with their daughter, but without R. Kelly present.

Family of R. Kelly's Alleged Sex Slave, Joycelyn Savage, Demands Meeting https://t.co/8TANDRQg9e — TMZ (@TMZ) January 14, 2019

