Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Travis Scott Cheating Pic FAKE

That pic of Travis Scott cheating was a hoax! Plus, 2 Milly sues Fortnite creators for using his dance. And Offset's sidechick apologizes to Cardi B. More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Tekashi 6ix9ine's child sexual misconduct case is closed. It's not a good thing - he got 4 years probation and 1000 hours community service, but he can't do it because he's in jail for that racketeering case, so...

Tekashi 6ix9ine Child Sex Case Over, Judge Says He Needs To Answer To Feds https://t.co/ActkYAPw78 — TMZ (@TMZ) December 6, 2018

That pic of Travis Scott with some random chick? It was all fake. It was a doppleganger. And the guy behind it did it to prove how gullible people are.

It turns out the rumors that Travis Scott was cheating were all an elaborate prank by YouTubers, and Kylie Jenner isn't having it: "You're messing with real people, real relationships, real family." https://t.co/oagoLcQJ5L pic.twitter.com/YRdW2Y1zKh — E! News (@enews) December 6, 2018

2 Milly is suing Epic Games--the creators of Fortnite--for alleged misappropriation, use, and sale of the Milly Rock dance. Back in July, Chance the Rapper critized the game for using the dances without the actual hip hop songs.

Brooklyn rapper 2 Milly is suing Epic Games over its alleged misappropriation, use, and sale of his "Milly Rock" dance in its popular battle royale game "Fortnite." https://t.co/llGIyVDFI1 — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 6, 2018

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are reportedly trying for another baby. The source says nothing will stop her from expanding her family with Tristan -- not even if he repeats old, bad behavior.

Khloe Kardashian wants to have more kids with Tristan Thompson and feels that makes the "most sense for True and their little family." https://t.co/fk9gYiYIF9 pic.twitter.com/M8JQrPsdkl — E! News (@enews) December 5, 2018

And Cardi B finally showed us Kulture!

My heart ❤️ A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on Dec 5, 2018 at 3:17pm PST

Offset's sidechick Summer Bunni says she hasn't messed with him since Cardi had the baby. She posted a video with a crying apology.

Offset's Alleged Mistress Summer Bunni Gives Tearful Apology to Cardi B https://t.co/wC37r7icHi — TMZ (@TMZ) December 6, 2018

