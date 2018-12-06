Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Travis Scott Cheating Pic FAKE

December 6, 2018
That pic of Travis Scott cheating was a hoax! Plus, 2 Milly sues Fortnite creators for using his dance. And Offset's sidechick apologizes to Cardi B. More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

Tekashi 6ix9ine's child sexual misconduct case is closed. It's not a good thing - he got 4 years probation and 1000 hours community service, but he can't do it because he's in jail for that racketeering case, so... 



That pic of Travis Scott with some random chick? It was all fake. It was a doppleganger. And the guy behind it did it to prove how gullible people are. 

2 Milly is suing Epic Games--the creators of Fortnite--for alleged misappropriation, use, and sale of the Milly Rock dance. Back in July, Chance the Rapper critized the game for using the dances without the actual hip hop songs. 

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are reportedly trying for another baby. The source says nothing will stop her from expanding her family with Tristan -- not even if he repeats old, bad behavior. 

And Cardi B finally showed us Kulture! 

My heart ❤️

A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on

Offset's sidechick Summer Bunni says she hasn't messed with him since Cardi had the baby. She posted a video with a crying apology. 

