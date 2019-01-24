Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Tory Lanez Flexes On Twitter

Tory Lanez is flexin'. And is Pusha tryna stir up the Drake beef again? Plus, Nas is upset that Kelis moved to Colombia with their son! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

Tory Lanez is back on his "King Kong ain't got ish on me" ways... 

Pusha was also tweeting... is he trying to get the Drake beef stirred up again? (He apparently thought it was gonna last longer than it did.)

Chris Brown's lawyer officially filed a defamation lawsuit against the woman who claimed he raped her. 

Kelis wants to be a Colombian farmer and wants to take her and Nas's son with her, which would violate the custody agreement. 

