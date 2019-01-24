Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Tory Lanez Flexes On Twitter

Tory Lanez is flexin'. And is Pusha tryna stir up the Drake beef again? Plus, Nas is upset that Kelis moved to Colombia with their son! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Tory Lanez is back on his "King Kong ain't got ish on me" ways...

IM THE BEST RAPPER ALIVE RIGHT NOW ...... I WILL BODY ANY OF YALL NIGGAS OUT ! PERIOD .... — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) January 24, 2019

And for anybody denying what I’m saying ... that’s cool.. just remember your favorite rapper wouldn’t step up the last time . BECAUSE NIGGAS IS AFRAID OF THIS WORK — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) January 24, 2019

Don’t tell me nothing about Cole or Pusha T Either .. some of my favorite rappers but ..... I gave them both an equal opportunity to go bar for bar with me . And they weren’t READY . ------ — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) January 24, 2019

I will become the biggest artist in the world one day . I will also be known as the best artist at all aspects of my craft . .. I don’t care if u doubt me now . You will see for yourself in due time . — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) January 24, 2019

Pusha was also tweeting... is he trying to get the Drake beef stirred up again? (He apparently thought it was gonna last longer than it did.)

You tried, you failed...I’m hearing you wanna try again, this time I’m not gonna play with you, any of you. — King Push (@PUSHA_T) January 23, 2019

Chris Brown's lawyer officially filed a defamation lawsuit against the woman who claimed he raped her.

On Tuesday, Chris Brown denied on Instagram he raped a woman in Paris. Now his lawyer has filed a false accusation complaint. https://t.co/JGz72Fg2tb — New York Times Arts (@nytimesarts) January 24, 2019

Kelis wants to be a Colombian farmer and wants to take her and Nas's son with her, which would violate the custody agreement.

Nas is upset that Kelis is taking their son to live with her in Colombia, where she plans to become a farmerhttps://t.co/xX0dhoF0QC — XXL Magazine (@XXL) January 24, 2019

