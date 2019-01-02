Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Toni Braxton and Birdman DONE!

And ttttoday!

January 2, 2019
Brittany Jay

Photo via Brittany Jay

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

Tons of celebrity babies to close out 2018 and bring in 2019! Plus, Toni Braxton and Birdman call it quits. And what happened with Tiffany Haddish at her NYE show? More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

Michael Jordan spent the New Year on an $80 million boat. 

Tiffany Haddish had a really bad show on New Year's eve in Miami. She wasn't connecting with the audience; a lot of people left.   

Kobe and Vanessa Bryant are expecting a new baby Mamba! And it's a girl -- their fourth!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting their fourth child. A boy, via surrogate. 

We can't confirm or deny, but don't be surprised if we hear Future is having his seventh child in 2019. 

Seems Toni Braxton and Birdman broke up... 

 

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson - they were out on New Year's Eve. Khloe turned around and Tristan was talking to someone else!  

Follow Brittany Jay on Instagram @itsbrittanyjay! 
Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!​ 

Watch the live stream here!

 

 

Tags: 
Brittany Jay
tea for the day