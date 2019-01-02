Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Toni Braxton and Birdman DONE!

Tons of celebrity babies to close out 2018 and bring in 2019! Plus, Toni Braxton and Birdman call it quits. And what happened with Tiffany Haddish at her NYE show? More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Michael Jordan spent the New Year on an $80 million boat.

Michael Jordan started his 2019 in slightly grander fashion than you. https://t.co/Hev0zHT1b1 — Sun-Times Sports (@suntimes_sports) January 2, 2019

Tiffany Haddish had a really bad show on New Year's eve in Miami. She wasn't connecting with the audience; a lot of people left.

Tiffany Haddish Says She Regrets Rough New Year's Eve Set as Comedians Come to Her Defense https://t.co/e6Qilj2xBZ — People (@people) January 2, 2019

Kobe and Vanessa Bryant are expecting a new baby Mamba! And it's a girl -- their fourth!

Knocked Up: Kobe Bryant And Wife Vanessa Announce New Mamba Mini Due Later This Year



(Image via Steve Granitz / Getty)https://t.co/GUWJSfDahY pic.twitter.com/7X0uSlBYrb — Bossip (@Bossip) January 2, 2019

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting their fourth child. A boy, via surrogate.

Fourth Child on the Way for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West https://t.co/b8CW0lWCYu — People (@people) January 2, 2019

We can't confirm or deny, but don't be surprised if we hear Future is having his seventh child in 2019.

Welcome baby Hendrix ---- https://t.co/t6JHNt9c3l — XXL Magazine (@XXL) December 27, 2018

Seems Toni Braxton and Birdman broke up...

Toni Braxton and Birdman Break Up: "It's Over..." https://t.co/fJ0OxzKSsD — E! News (@enews) January 2, 2019

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson - they were out on New Year's Eve. Khloe turned around and Tristan was talking to someone else!

This NYE clip says everything we need to know about Khloe Kardashian’s relationship with serial cheater Tristan Thompson! -- pic.twitter.com/P2G2nwGrZG — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) January 2, 2019

