Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Terrence Howard's Tax Evasion

And TUHDDDAY!

June 6, 2019
Brittany Jay

Photo via Brittany Jay

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

Terrence Howard owes Uncle Sam! Plus, DJ Khaled unhappy about his second place debut! And R. Kelly was back in court! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

Terrence Howard is in big trouble! He's under investigation by the government for federal tax evasion. 

R. Kelly was in court today and pleaded not guilty to the 11 new counts of sexual assault charges.  

DJ Khaled reportedly threw a fit over his album standing. He was mad that he lost the top spot to Tyler, the Creator. 

T.I.'s sister, Precious Harris, was killed in that car crash back in February... and the medical examiner just revealed she died from cocaine. They said she had enough in her system to aggravate her high blood pleasure and it caused arrhythmia. 

