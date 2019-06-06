Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Terrence Howard's Tax Evasion

Terrence Howard owes Uncle Sam! Plus, DJ Khaled unhappy about his second place debut! And R. Kelly was back in court! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Terrence Howard is in big trouble! He's under investigation by the government for federal tax evasion.

R. Kelly was in court today and pleaded not guilty to the 11 new counts of sexual assault charges.

Singer R. Kelly has pleaded not guilty to 11 new charges in his sexual assault and sexual abuse case, his attorney says https://t.co/UQKGPyTzsp pic.twitter.com/yJmA9JUlwI — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) June 6, 2019

DJ Khaled reportedly threw a fit over his album standing. He was mad that he lost the top spot to Tyler, the Creator.

DJ Khaled throws tantrum after new album debuts at No. 2 https://t.co/B8iiW8xlrG pic.twitter.com/BPvrdq9Fuf — Page Six (@PageSix) June 6, 2019

T.I.'s sister, Precious Harris, was killed in that car crash back in February... and the medical examiner just revealed she died from cocaine. They said she had enough in her system to aggravate her high blood pleasure and it caused arrhythmia.

Tune in to the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55!

Follow Brittany Jay - @itsbrittanyjay!

Follow DJ Bigg Mann - @djbiggmann and DJ Wrexx - @djwrexxthebeast!

Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!



Watch the live stream here: