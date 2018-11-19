Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Tekashi69 Arrested For Racketeering

Tekashi69 is in some BIG trouble! Plus, Tyra Banks got BARS... and what's up with a possible new Beyonce album? More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Jadakiss gave away 200 turkeys yesterday to families in need.

Ja Rule is starting a music group...

I’m starting an ALL FEMALE BAND!!! Looking for very skilled players... Drummer,Guitarist and Keys... Dm me... #RuleB!t*h — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) November 18, 2018

Tekashi69 is likely going to prison. He was arrested last night on racketeering and firearm charges. Tekashi, his former manager, and some associates were arrested by ATF (Bureau of Alchohol Tobacco Firearms) agents. He had just fired his whole crew last week.

Stop, Hammer Time: Tekashi69 And Ex-Crew Arrested By ATF For Racketeering And Firearms, Looks Like Prison Is Inevitable...



(Image via PYMCA/Getty)https://t.co/i8PSlQvDEz pic.twitter.com/YtuBP4Sz9g — Bossip (@Bossip) November 19, 2018

Kendu Isaacs' daughter DRAGGED HIM on Instagram... (he's Mary J Blige's ex-husband.)

What is up with an alleged Beyonce album!??! We talked about that Instagram account #ROSEIVYOU and they only follow Beyonce, Kelly Rowland, and Nicki Minaj... well, this tracklist appeared on Spotify, so something is happening!

Everything we know about B7, @Beyonce's rumoured new albumhttps://t.co/OCugAzbp8J — The Kit (@TheKit) November 19, 2018

And Tyra Banks is rapping now! It's a song for upcoming movie Life Size 2! Listen here... does Tyra got bars?

Haaay 90s babies! Tyra Banks remixed ‘Be A Star’ for #LifeSize2! -- pic.twitter.com/yc5PCFuAo9 — UPROXX (@UPROXX) November 17, 2018

Tune in to the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55!



Follow Brittany Jay on Instagram @itsbrittanyjay!

Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!​

Watch the live stream here!