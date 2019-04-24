Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Teairra Mari Calls 50 Cent "Washed Up."

Teairra Mari calls 50 Cent a "washed-up rapper." Plus, Offset faces some felony charges. And Aunt Becky "didn't know" she did anything wrong. More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

So we talked about Teairra Mari yesterday... and says she never had a bench warrant. She said, "Never believe a dude named Curtis even if he's your favorite washed-up, old-school rapper."

Teairra Mari disses 50 Cent and says the arrest warrant report is "fake news."



The back and forth continues: https://t.co/cFTBo3TBKI pic.twitter.com/lncU2y1Cbu — Complex (@Complex) April 24, 2019

Marshawn Lynch is retiring from the NFL... again.

Marshawn Lynch Retires from NFL, Again https://t.co/rmA9k0DoWy — TMZ (@TMZ) April 24, 2019

So that robbery that happened while Soulja Boy was in jail? (For violating probation; he's still there.) Well, he thinks the robbery was an inside job.

Soulja Boy's sitting in a jail cell, but he can still smell something fishy back at his house pic.twitter.com/myKkDjEW2d — TMZ (@TMZ) April 24, 2019

Offset is facing felony gun charges.

Cardi B's Husband Offset Charged with Felony Possession of a Firearm Stemming From His 2018 Arrest https://t.co/QikrTqKG46 — People (@people) April 23, 2019

So remember Aunt Becky (Lori Loughlin) pleaded not guilty in the college bribery scandal? Their defense is that they gave $500K to adminstrator Rick Singer, but didn't know what he was gonna do with it.

Lori Loughlin's College Bribery Scandal Defense -- WE DIDN'T KNOW! https://t.co/h0wj07T9Bn — TMZ (@TMZ) April 24, 2019

