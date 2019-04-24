Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Teairra Mari Calls 50 Cent "Washed Up."

Teairra Mari calls 50 Cent a "washed-up rapper." Plus, Offset faces some felony charges. And Aunt Becky "didn't know" she did anything wrong. More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

So we talked about Teairra Mari yesterday... and says she never had a bench warrant. She said, "Never believe a dude named Curtis even if he's your favorite washed-up, old-school rapper." 

Marshawn Lynch is retiring from the NFL... again. 

So that robbery that happened while Soulja Boy was in jail? (For violating probation; he's still there.) Well, he thinks the robbery was an inside job. 

Offset is facing felony gun charges. 

So remember Aunt Becky (Lori Loughlin) pleaded not guilty in the college bribery scandal? Their defense is that they gave $500K to adminstrator Rick Singer, but didn't know what he was gonna do with it. 

