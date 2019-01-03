Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: 'Surviving R. Kelly' Starts TONIGHT

R. Kelly's docuseries starts tonight... and there's already drama around it! Plus, Coachella's lineup is fire! And is Nicki Minaj pregnant? More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Drake posted a pic of him and Chris Brown... are they working on a collab or something?

2019 cook up...Aubreezy A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jan 2, 2019 at 3:34pm PST

Coachella announced the 2019 lineup! Headliners are Childish Gambino, Ariana Grande, and Tame Impala. Even Idris Elba is gonna DJ (it's part of a Netflix series). Kanye backed out because they wouldn't let him build whatever elaborate kind of stage he wanted. Other performers include Janelle Monae, DJ Snake, Anderson.Paak, Sheck Wes, Khalid, J Balvin, Solange, Ella Mai, Pusha-T, YG... and more.

The Sexiest Man Alive, @idriselba, is gonna spin at #Coachella! And it's part of a new Netflix series!https://t.co/AMbybJTrTW — hot937 (@hot937) January 3, 2019

Is Nicki Minaj pregnant? She posted a pic of pickles and that's associated with preggers cravings, so the rumors are starting.

Speaking of juice--

Nicki posted that she was having pickle juice for breakfast so now everybody thinks that she's pregnant-------- pic.twitter.com/OElld5s9HC — -- ----Da Dutchess ------ (@Da_Dutches) January 2, 2019

So, we know Cassie and Diddy broke up... well, she's got a new man and the backstory is allegedly messssssy.

Diddy Sources Say Cassie Betrayed Him By Sleeping with Trainer, But She Says BS https://t.co/xWcwUrwiG1 — TMZ (@TMZ) January 3, 2019

The Surviving R. Kelly documentary airs tonight. Already a former backup dancer claims she saw R. Kelly and Aaliyah having sex on a tour bus when she was underage on the 'Age Ain't But A Number' Tour. Aaliyah's mom says this woman is a liar. She said she and her husband were everywhere Aaliyah went. Meanwhile, R. Kelly is saying the docuseries is full of lies and he's threatening legal action.

This revelation comes in a trailer for 'Surviving R. Kelly' docuserieshttps://t.co/gyxECfip9g — XXL Magazine (@XXL) January 3, 2019

Follow Brittany Jay on Instagram @itsbrittanyjay!

Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!​

Watch the live stream here!