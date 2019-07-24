Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: A 'Surviving R. Kelly' Sequel Is Coming

Lifetime has another R. Kelly series in the works AND a documentary on Wendy Williams! Plus, great news for Meek Mill! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Meek Mill was granted a new trial! He is no longer on probation!

And in other Meek Mill news, he's teaming up with Roc Nation to launch his own record label!

Jay-Z and Meek Mill unite to form new Dream Chaser Records under Jay's Roc Nation umbrella. The two rappers tell us about their plans for the new label https://t.co/uE6osLmY4R pic.twitter.com/7lRXfDwMWr — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) July 24, 2019

The whole movie Girls Trip is being sued! The man suing claims he was the creator and owner of a song called 'Girls Trip'.

R. Kelly's crisis manager is now backtracking after saying he wouldn't leave his daughter alone with R. Kelly or a known pedophile. And he says he wasn't fired, but that he resigned because of a sick family member.

R. Kelly's former crisis manager, Darrell Johnson, backtracks on his comments that he wouldn't leave his own daughter alone with Kelly.



"I would one thousand percent leave my daughter..." https://t.co/cb0nwOQItO pic.twitter.com/yiwmoaXXyA — Complex (@Complex) July 24, 2019

BTW, Lifetime is doing another series called Surving R. Kelly: The Aftermath with NEW survivors!

And Lifetime is also working on a documentary about Wendy Williams' life.

Skilled Stallion Summer Haver Wendy Williams Denies Kevin Hunter Reconciliation, Single Lady Lands Lifetime Biopic https://t.co/GWeFxEPfPj



(Elder Ordonez/Splash News) pic.twitter.com/sTEez5CzKj — Bossip (@Bossip) July 24, 2019

