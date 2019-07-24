Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: A 'Surviving R. Kelly' Sequel Is Coming

July 24, 2019
Brittany Jay

Lifetime has another R. Kelly series in the works AND a documentary on Wendy Williams! Plus, great news for Meek Mill! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

Meek Mill was granted a new trial! He is no longer on probation! 

And in other Meek Mill news, he's teaming up with Roc Nation to launch his own record label! 

The whole movie Girls Trip is being sued! The man suing claims he was the creator and owner of a song called 'Girls Trip'.

R. Kelly's crisis manager is now backtracking after saying he wouldn't leave his daughter alone with R. Kelly or a known pedophile. And he says he wasn't fired, but that he resigned because of a sick family member. 

BTW, Lifetime is doing another series called Surving R. Kelly: The Aftermath with NEW survivors! 

And Lifetime is also working on a documentary about Wendy Williams' life. 

