Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Students Sue Universities Following College Bribery Scandal

Students are suing universities in the wake of the college bribery scandal! Plus, Jussie Smollett pleads not guilty! More in today's Tea For The Day with Brittany Jay! 

Drake opened a training center for the Toronto Raptors: OVO Athletic Centre

August Alsina was sued for eviction. He's behind on his rent for $20,000. 

Lori Loughlin (aka Aunt Becky)... the college bribery situation she was involved in... she's released on $1M bond. Two students (so far) who were rejected by USC and Yale are suing the administrators, Rick Singer, and eight colleges involved. They say unqualified students got admitted to highly selected universities while students who played by the rules and didn't have college bribery parents. They're turning it into a class action lawsuit. 

Meanwhile, Singer is facing up to 65 years. He better start snitching! BTW, he actually shot a reality show about the pressure of parents trying to get their kids into college, but it never sold... 

Jussie Smollett pleaded not guilty to all 16 counts and he goes back to court next month. 

