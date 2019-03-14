Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Students Sue Universities Following College Bribery Scandal

Students are suing universities in the wake of the college bribery scandal! Plus, Jussie Smollett pleads not guilty! More in today's Tea For The Day with Brittany Jay!

Drake opened a training center for the Toronto Raptors: OVO Athletic Centre

August Alsina was sued for eviction. He's behind on his rent for $20,000.

August Alsina may have to find himself a new home



August Alsina may have to find himself a new home

Lori Loughlin (aka Aunt Becky)... the college bribery situation she was involved in... she's released on $1M bond. Two students (so far) who were rejected by USC and Yale are suing the administrators, Rick Singer, and eight colleges involved. They say unqualified students got admitted to highly selected universities while students who played by the rules and didn't have college bribery parents. They're turning it into a class action lawsuit.

Two students (so far) who were rejected by USC and Yale are suing the administrators, Rick Singer, and eight colleges involved. Stanford University students Erica Olson and Kalea Woods claim they "never informed that the process of admission was an unfair, rigged process, in which rich parents could buy their way into the university through bribery."

Meanwhile, Singer is facing up to 65 years. He better start snitching! BTW, he actually shot a reality show about the pressure of parents trying to get their kids into college, but it never sold...

Meanwhile, Singer is facing up to 65 years. He better start snitching! BTW, he actually shot a reality show about the pressure of parents trying to get their kids into college, but it never sold...

Jussie Smollett pleaded not guilty to all 16 counts and he goes back to court next month.

Jussie Smollett pleaded not guilty to all 16 counts and he goes back to court next month.

