Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Spinderella Sues Salt-n-Pepa

And TUHDDDAY!

July 11, 2019
Brittany Jay

Photo via Brittany Jay

Spinderella is suing Salt-n-Pepa! Plus Drake announces OVO Fest lineup. And MORE in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

Drake announced the lineup of OVO Fest! 

9th Annual OVO Fest ---- Tickets on sale Friday @ticketmaster

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Eve is a dropping a new song featuring Konshens. 

Spinderella is suing Salt-n-Pepa. She says she was promised royalties and other stuff and claims she never got it. 

Tekashi 6ix9ine hired a new big shot lawyer. 

Kanye West is created a Star Wars-inspired low income housing unit in Cali. 

