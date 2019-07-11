Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Spinderella Sues Salt-n-Pepa

Spinderella is suing Salt-n-Pepa! Plus Drake announces OVO Fest lineup. And MORE in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Drake announced the lineup of OVO Fest!

Eve is a dropping a new song featuring Konshens.

I’m so happy to finally be able to share New Music with ya’ll!!!!! ‘Reload’ (feat @konshens ) will have it’s world premiere on @1Xtra with @mistajam tomorrow From 18:00 BST / 10:00 PST / 13:00 EST ---- #Reload pic.twitter.com/auKJvzxKzj — EVE (@TheRealEve) July 10, 2019

Spinderella is suing Salt-n-Pepa. She says she was promised royalties and other stuff and claims she never got it.

Salt-N-Pepa Sued by Spinderella for Her Share of the Pie https://t.co/7Z9VfyIL0K — TMZ (@TMZ) July 11, 2019

Tekashi 6ix9ine hired a new big shot lawyer.

Roc Nation Lawyer Joins Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Legal Team https://t.co/rYWRUzbpXP pic.twitter.com/EiVoqbFrsR — The Source Magazine (@TheSource) July 11, 2019

Kanye West is created a Star Wars-inspired low income housing unit in Cali.

.@KanyeWest is really making his dreams of constructing homes a reality, with a 'Star Wars' twist https://t.co/3QsfzyXHYc — XXL Magazine (@XXL) July 11, 2019

