Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Soulja Boy's Legal Drama

And TUHDDDAY!

May 1, 2019
Brittany Jay

Soulja Boy is facing some legal trouble. Plus, Jussie Smollett won't be returning to Empire. And a custody battle over Nipsey's daughter! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

Prayers up for Bushwick Bill of Geto Boyz, he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. 

Jussie Smollett won't be returning to Empire next season, at least right now... 

Soulja Boy has all sorts of legal issues... he's facing 240 days in prison. 

Raz B of BK2 was arrested for allegedly strangling his girlfriend. 

Nipsey Hussle's sister is trying to get full custody of Nip's 10-year-old daughter. Her mother had joint custody with Nip. So what's up with his sister intervening? 

