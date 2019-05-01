Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Soulja Boy's Legal Drama
Soulja Boy is facing some legal trouble. Plus, Jussie Smollett won't be returning to Empire. And a custody battle over Nipsey's daughter! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!
Prayers up for Bushwick Bill of Geto Boyz, he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
JUST IN: Geto Boys' Bushwick Bill has stage 4 cancerhttps://t.co/4GyxMthk1K— XXL Magazine (@XXL) May 1, 2019
Jussie Smollett won't be returning to Empire next season, at least right now...
'Empire' Renewed for Season 6 But Jussie Smollett is Out https://t.co/SVyterbond— TMZ (@TMZ) April 30, 2019
Soulja Boy has all sorts of legal issues... he's facing 240 days in prison.
Big Soulja is going to have to sit down for a minute -- https://t.co/CyJqEI0N55— XXL Magazine (@XXL) May 1, 2019
Raz B of BK2 was arrested for allegedly strangling his girlfriend.
Stop The Domestic Violence: Raz B Arrested For Allegedly Strangling His Girlfriend https://t.co/8tqUHo34G1— Bossip (@Bossip) May 1, 2019
Nipsey Hussle's sister is trying to get full custody of Nip's 10-year-old daughter. Her mother had joint custody with Nip. So what's up with his sister intervening?
Nipsey Hussle's Sister Files for Guardianship of One of His Children https://t.co/yIUqfT5fIM— TMZ (@TMZ) April 30, 2019
