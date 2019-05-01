Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Soulja Boy's Legal Drama

Soulja Boy is facing some legal trouble. Plus, Jussie Smollett won't be returning to Empire. And a custody battle over Nipsey's daughter! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Prayers up for Bushwick Bill of Geto Boyz, he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

JUST IN: Geto Boys' Bushwick Bill has stage 4 cancerhttps://t.co/4GyxMthk1K — XXL Magazine (@XXL) May 1, 2019

Jussie Smollett won't be returning to Empire next season, at least right now...

'Empire' Renewed for Season 6 But Jussie Smollett is Out https://t.co/SVyterbond — TMZ (@TMZ) April 30, 2019

Soulja Boy has all sorts of legal issues... he's facing 240 days in prison.

Big Soulja is going to have to sit down for a minute -- https://t.co/CyJqEI0N55 — XXL Magazine (@XXL) May 1, 2019

Raz B of BK2 was arrested for allegedly strangling his girlfriend.

Stop The Domestic Violence: Raz B Arrested For Allegedly Strangling His Girlfriend https://t.co/8tqUHo34G1



(Photo: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty) pic.twitter.com/BBL2ixHxcb — Bossip (@Bossip) May 1, 2019

Nipsey Hussle's sister is trying to get full custody of Nip's 10-year-old daughter. Her mother had joint custody with Nip. So what's up with his sister intervening?

Nipsey Hussle's Sister Files for Guardianship of One of His Children https://t.co/yIUqfT5fIM — TMZ (@TMZ) April 30, 2019

Tune in to the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55!

Follow Brittany Jay on Instagram @itsbrittanyjay!

Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!​



Watch the live stream here: