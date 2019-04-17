Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Soulja Boy's House Robbed

Soulja Boy's house was robbed! Plus, texts have leaked from the State Attorney's office in Chicago! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Jennifer Lopez is receiving the CFDA Fashion Icon Award!

And the 2019 CFDA Fashion Icon is…Jennifer Lopez! The actress, singer, dancer, and producer is receiving this award for her longstanding and global impact on fashion. Get the full scoop here: https://t.co/w4tOP0FXSO pic.twitter.com/PQHJCBGCeN — CFDA (@CFDA) April 16, 2019

Remember the woman who claimed Chris Brown drugged her and one of his friends raped her in his house? He agreed to let her and her lawyers inspect the house as part of the investigation.

Chris Brown Grants Alleged Rape Victim Permission to Inspect Los Angeles Home https://t.co/fCYtyrw1Hv pic.twitter.com/IEUqSKB2Ru — AceShowbiz (@aceshowbiz) April 17, 2019

Soulja Boy's house was robbed while he's locked up (for violating probation). They stole a bunch of stuff and they went into his phone and hit up his celebrity friends.

REPORT: Soulja Boy's home robbed while he's in jail https://t.co/TkBkdYkoZb — XXL Magazine (@XXL) April 17, 2019

Cook County State Attorney (Chicago) Kim Foxx's texts have leaked and she reportedly compared Jussie Smollett and R. Kelly's cases saying, "Pedophile with 4 victims 10 counts. Washed up celeb who lied to cops, 16."

Texts messages from State’s Attorney Kim Foxx to staff about two weeks before charges were dropped on Jussie Smollett.



Refers to Smollett as a “washed up celeb who lied to cops.”



Texts obtained through FOIA request. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/KWPKQzLQ8h — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) April 16, 2019

Beyonce dropped her Homecoming documentary on Netflix and a live album to go with it!

