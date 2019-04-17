Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Soulja Boy's House Robbed

And TUHDDDAY!

April 17, 2019
Brittany Jay

Photo via Brittany Jay

Soulja Boy's house was robbed! Plus, texts have leaked from the State Attorney's office in Chicago! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

Jennifer Lopez is receiving the CFDA Fashion Icon Award! 

Remember the woman who claimed Chris Brown drugged her and one of his friends raped her in his house? He agreed to let her and her lawyers inspect the house as part of the investigation. 

Soulja Boy's house was robbed while he's locked up (for violating probation). They stole a bunch of stuff and they went into his phone and hit up his celebrity friends. 

Cook County State Attorney (Chicago) Kim Foxx's texts have leaked and she reportedly compared Jussie Smollett and R. Kelly's cases saying, "Pedophile with 4 victims 10 counts. Washed up celeb who lied to cops, 16." 

Beyonce dropped her Homecoming documentary on Netflix and a live album to go with it!

