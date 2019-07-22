Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Soulja Boy Is Changing His Life

And TUHDDDAY!

July 22, 2019
Brittany Jay

Photo via Brittany Jay

Soulja Boy says he's changing his life! Plus, updates on A$AP Rocky and R. Kelly's cases... more in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

Big Drako is out of jail and now he says he's changing his life... he's cutting people off and cutting back on social media. 

The attacker in A$AP Rocky's case will not be charged... meanwhile, the State Department and Trump are trying to get him out but Sweden doesn't want to hear it. 

Young Dro was arrested in Georgia for attacking his girlfriend... with banana pudding!?! But apparently he owes back child support, so they're keeping him locked up. 

R. Kelly's crisis manager was on TV this morning, saying he's concerned about R. Kelly's mental health status. He's locked down 24 hours a day with no TV and can't keep himself busy with book because he can't read or write. He also says he wouldn't let his 21-year-old daughter near R. Kelly... 

