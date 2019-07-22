Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Soulja Boy Is Changing His Life

Soulja Boy says he's changing his life! Plus, updates on A$AP Rocky and R. Kelly's cases... more in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Big Drako is out of jail and now he says he's changing his life... he's cutting people off and cutting back on social media.

Here's the reason why we haven't heard a peep from Soulja Boy since he got out of jail https://t.co/OcLmdQtG1H — XXL Magazine (@XXL) July 22, 2019

The attacker in A$AP Rocky's case will not be charged... meanwhile, the State Department and Trump are trying to get him out but Sweden doesn't want to hear it.

Sweden's Prime Minister warns that American rapper A$AP Rocky will not be getting special treatment despite President Trump's public intervention into the case. https://t.co/ABWLgkH1LJ — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 22, 2019

Young Dro was arrested in Georgia for attacking his girlfriend... with banana pudding!?! But apparently he owes back child support, so they're keeping him locked up.

Young Dro reportedly arrested after throwing banana pudding at his girlfriend during an argument in their Atlanta home. https://t.co/TunXgaBMpL pic.twitter.com/fJxju99SDW — Complex (@Complex) July 22, 2019

R. Kelly's crisis manager was on TV this morning, saying he's concerned about R. Kelly's mental health status. He's locked down 24 hours a day with no TV and can't keep himself busy with book because he can't read or write. He also says he wouldn't let his 21-year-old daughter near R. Kelly...

What is [R. Kelly’s> mental health? Are you concerned about him?



"Absolutely, I am concerned about Mr. Kelly."



Is he under suicide watch?



"I would assume at this point he is. Mr. Kelly’s a mess." -- R. Kelly's crisis manager Darrell Johnson pic.twitter.com/d6jfgET9VH — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) July 22, 2019

