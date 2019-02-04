Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: So Much Legal Drama!

And ttttoday!

February 4, 2019
Brittany Jay

Sooo much legal drama today! Whew! 21 Savage, Bow Wow, and Tekashi 6ix9ine... catch up on today's Tea For The Day with Brittany Jay! 

Sadly, Kristoff St. John, star of soap Young and the Restless was found dead over the weekend. He was only 52. 

Bow Wow and girlfriend were both arrested over the weekend. She called the cops to arrest him for assault. She said it started at a party; he was mad she was all over another man. He says she then threw a lamp at him and scratched his face. 

A woman has accused Soulja Boy of kidnapping her. He's already on probation, so if this comes to anything he could be in big trouble. His lawyers are calling BS.

21 Savage was arrested in Atlanta over the weekend by ICE. He came to the U.S. in 2005 from the U.K. His visa expired, so he's here illegally. On top of that, he was convicted of drug charges in 2014. His lawyers are trying to get him out of holding while things are sorted out, arguing that he's a role model and implemented literacy programs in Atlanta. 

Tekashi 6ix9ine has a couple new nicknames including Snitch9ine. We heard he'd pleaded guilty to 8 of 9 charges, but he actually pleaded guilty to all 9... and the transcripts are available! He admitted to all kinds of stuff!

