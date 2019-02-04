Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: So Much Legal Drama!

Sooo much legal drama today! Whew! 21 Savage, Bow Wow, and Tekashi 6ix9ine... catch up on today's Tea For The Day with Brittany Jay!

Sadly, Kristoff St. John, star of soap Young and the Restless was found dead over the weekend. He was only 52.

ET can confirm that sadly #YoungAndTheRestless star Kristoff St. John has passed away at the age of 52. https://t.co/QUZWE8Hbi6 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 4, 2019

Bow Wow and girlfriend were both arrested over the weekend. She called the cops to arrest him for assault. She said it started at a party; he was mad she was all over another man. He says she then threw a lamp at him and scratched his face.

Bow Wow and his girlfriend were both arrested and charged with battery for assaulting each other.



Bow Wow claims Holden threw a lamp at him and an officer who was at the scene revealed that he saw the lamp on the floor in the bedroom: https://t.co/j2DihJROzg pic.twitter.com/4vEXoDYxic — Complex (@Complex) February 4, 2019

A woman has accused Soulja Boy of kidnapping her. He's already on probation, so if this comes to anything he could be in big trouble. His lawyers are calling BS.

Report: Soulja Boy accused of kidnapping a womanhttps://t.co/368H6Q5KLY — XXL Magazine (@XXL) February 4, 2019

21 Savage was arrested in Atlanta over the weekend by ICE. He came to the U.S. in 2005 from the U.K. His visa expired, so he's here illegally. On top of that, he was convicted of drug charges in 2014. His lawyers are trying to get him out of holding while things are sorted out, arguing that he's a role model and implemented literacy programs in Atlanta.

Tekashi 6ix9ine has a couple new nicknames including Snitch9ine. We heard he'd pleaded guilty to 8 of 9 charges, but he actually pleaded guilty to all 9... and the transcripts are available! He admitted to all kinds of stuff!

A just-unsealed court transcript reveals how Tekashi 6ix9ine is talking to prosecutors and might need “witness protection” in the future https://t.co/tAJE60UQXD — Vulture (@vulture) February 1, 2019

