Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: SMH, Wendy Williams' Ex!

And TUHDDDAY!

May 6, 2019
Brittany Jay

Wendy Williams' ex is asking for TOO MUCH in the divorce, SMH! Plus, Raz B joins a reality show. And the Royal Baby is here! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

Meghan Markle gave birth to 7 lbs. 3 oz. of regality. The baby boy is 7th in line to the throne. 

Raz B is the newest edition of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood. We talked about how was arrested for alleged domestic violence and got off with no charges due to lack of evidence. Is he just making up stories so we talk about him? Hmm... 

And there's a new development in Remy Ma's case... she may be off the hook. 

Wendy Williams' ex, Kevin Hunter, wants everything he doesn't deserve... SMH! 

Watch the live stream here:

 

