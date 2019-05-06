Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: SMH, Wendy Williams' Ex!

Wendy Williams' ex is asking for TOO MUCH in the divorce, SMH! Plus, Raz B joins a reality show. And the Royal Baby is here! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Meghan Markle gave birth to 7 lbs. 3 oz. of regality. The baby boy is 7th in line to the throne.

He is HERE!!!! Congrats to Meghan and Harry and the whole royal family! #royalbaby https://t.co/vjK2IIa5zO — RADIO.COM (@Radiodotcom) May 6, 2019

Raz B is the newest edition of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood. We talked about how was arrested for alleged domestic violence and got off with no charges due to lack of evidence. Is he just making up stories so we talk about him? Hmm...

Raz B Joins Cast of 'Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood' https://t.co/0V0d0Yeq5r — TMZ (@TMZ) May 6, 2019

And there's a new development in Remy Ma's case... she may be off the hook.

Remy Ma Believes Prosecutors Will Drop Assault Charge After Seeing Evidence https://t.co/HNTIlEhxTr — TMZ (@TMZ) May 5, 2019

Wendy Williams' ex, Kevin Hunter, wants everything he doesn't deserve... SMH!

Kevin Hunter Wants Spousal Support, Child Support And More In Divorce From Wendy Williams https://t.co/ncfALkys6j pic.twitter.com/mSZxoHGsXr — BallerAlert (@balleralert) May 6, 2019

Tune in to the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55!

Follow Brittany Jay on Instagram @itsbrittanyjay!

Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!​



Watch the live stream here: