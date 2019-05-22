Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Should Meek Mill Get A New Trial?

Should Meek Mill get a new trial? Plus, Lil Nas X gives a big gift! And what will happen with Nipsey's estate? More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Lil Nas X bought Billy Ray Cyrus a Maserati to celebrate the success of Old Town Road!

Nipsey Hussle didn't have a will in place, so his brother is asking to be the administrator of his estate, estimated at $2M. His baby mama is coming for it, too.

The mother of Nipsey Hussle's daughter reportedly wants to manage his estate https://t.co/qihVuHO9K8 pic.twitter.com/EjvLTJg7L8 — Rap-Up (@RapUp) May 22, 2019

Cardi B backed out of a festival this weekend after complications from liposuction.

Cardi recently spoke about having liposuction and a breast augmentation after the birth of her daughter Kulture last summer. https://t.co/TJIs3nBD18 — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) May 22, 2019

The DA feels Meek Mill should get a new trial with a new judge, citing bias!

Philly D.A. Demands Meek Mill Get New Trial and a New Judge https://t.co/SAfpxnUhhZ — TMZ (@TMZ) May 22, 2019

