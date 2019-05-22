Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Should Meek Mill Get A New Trial?

And TUHDDDAY!

May 22, 2019
Brittany Jay

Photo via Brittany Jay

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

Should Meek Mill get a new trial? Plus, Lil Nas X gives a big gift! And what will happen with Nipsey's estate? More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

Lil Nas X bought Billy Ray Cyrus a Maserati to celebrate the success of Old Town Road!

Nipsey Hussle didn't have a will in place, so his brother is asking to be the administrator of his estate, estimated at $2M. His baby mama is coming for it, too.

Cardi B backed out of a festival this weekend after complications from liposuction. 

The DA feels Meek Mill should get a new trial with a new judge, citing bias! 

Tune in to the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55! 

Follow Brittany Jay - @itsbrittanyjay! 
Follow DJ Bigg Mann - @djbiggmann and DJ Wrexx - @djwrexxthebeast! 
Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!

Watch the live stream here:

 

 

Tags: 
Brittany Jay
tea for the day

Recent Podcast Audio
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Should Meek Mill Get A New Trial? WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: Mass Couple Wins Lottery THREE Times WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Does Mel B Have Eye Herpes? WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: Student To Graduate Both High School AND Harvard Simultaneously! WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Foxy Brown Booed Off Stage WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: Trayvon Martin's Mom Is Running For Office WZMXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes