Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Should Meek Mill Get A New Trial?
And TUHDDDAY!
Should Meek Mill get a new trial? Plus, Lil Nas X gives a big gift! And what will happen with Nipsey's estate? More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!
Lil Nas X bought Billy Ray Cyrus a Maserati to celebrate the success of Old Town Road!
.@LilNasX buys @billyraycyrus a Maserati to celebrate #OldTownhttps://t.co/5RiGKKKYBO— hot937 (@hot937) May 22, 2019
Nipsey Hussle didn't have a will in place, so his brother is asking to be the administrator of his estate, estimated at $2M. His baby mama is coming for it, too.
The mother of Nipsey Hussle's daughter reportedly wants to manage his estate https://t.co/qihVuHO9K8 pic.twitter.com/EjvLTJg7L8— Rap-Up (@RapUp) May 22, 2019
Cardi B backed out of a festival this weekend after complications from liposuction.
Cardi recently spoke about having liposuction and a breast augmentation after the birth of her daughter Kulture last summer. https://t.co/TJIs3nBD18— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) May 22, 2019
The DA feels Meek Mill should get a new trial with a new judge, citing bias!
Philly D.A. Demands Meek Mill Get New Trial and a New Judge https://t.co/SAfpxnUhhZ— TMZ (@TMZ) May 22, 2019
Tune in to the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55!
Follow Brittany Jay - @itsbrittanyjay!
Follow DJ Bigg Mann - @djbiggmann and DJ Wrexx - @djwrexxthebeast!
Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!
Watch the live stream here: