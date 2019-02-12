Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Sheck Wes Accused of Domestic Abuse

And ttttoday!

February 12, 2019
Brittany Jay

Justine Skye accuses Sheck Wes of domestic abuse. Plus, Nicki Minaj pulls out of BET concert after a shady tweet. And Wendy Williams' staff don't want her to return? More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

Justine Skye accused Sheck Wes of abuse. She was walking with her new man (Goldlink) and Sheck's people allegedly stalked and attacked them. He denies it, but she says she has receipts. Plus, someone he knew in high school says he beat up a girl in high school and his parents sent him to West Africa to get straightened out, so she believes Justine. 

Nicki Minaj and Young Money canceled a performance at the BET Experience concert in June. It came after a tweet by BET shading Nicki after Cardi won at the GRAMMYs. She posted a screenshot of her text to Lil Wayne about it. The network apologized and said it should've never happened and it does not reflect how they feel about her. 

And BTW, Nicki called out the same GRAMMYs guy Ariana Grande had beef with... 

Dame Dash is apologizing to Jay-Z, Jim Jones, and a bunch of people. 

As we know, Wendy Williams has been experiencing health and marriage issues... and apparently, staff at her show is happy she and her husband are NOT around! They say it's more productive and like a vacation having a guest host! 

