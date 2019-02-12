Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Sheck Wes Accused of Domestic Abuse

Justine Skye accuses Sheck Wes of domestic abuse. Plus, Nicki Minaj pulls out of BET concert after a shady tweet. And Wendy Williams' staff don't want her to return? More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Justine Skye accused Sheck Wes of abuse. She was walking with her new man (Goldlink) and Sheck's people allegedly stalked and attacked them. He denies it, but she says she has receipts. Plus, someone he knew in high school says he beat up a girl in high school and his parents sent him to West Africa to get straightened out, so she believes Justine.

Justine Skye responds to Sheck Wes' abuse denial with video and textshttps://t.co/IPZZbJk4sL — XXL Magazine (@XXL) February 12, 2019

Nicki Minaj and Young Money canceled a performance at the BET Experience concert in June. It came after a tweet by BET shading Nicki after Cardi won at the GRAMMYs. She posted a screenshot of her text to Lil Wayne about it. The network apologized and said it should've never happened and it does not reflect how they feel about her.

“I’m with u” - Lil Wayne told Nicki in a texthttps://t.co/rft3LRWz2Q — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) February 12, 2019

And BTW, Nicki called out the same GRAMMYs guy Ariana Grande had beef with...

I pissed off the same man Ariana just called out for lying. Grammy producer KEN. I was bullied into staying quiet for 7 years out of fear. But I’ll tell my fans the REAL on the next episode of #QueenRadio they deserve the truth.



Also, CONGRATS to everyone who won last night. ---- https://t.co/YjmoIOPt6o — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) February 11, 2019

Dame Dash is apologizing to Jay-Z, Jim Jones, and a bunch of people.

Dame Dash has apologized to Jay-Z and Jim Jones https://t.co/1byJbOIaAV — XXL Magazine (@XXL) February 12, 2019

As we know, Wendy Williams has been experiencing health and marriage issues... and apparently, staff at her show is happy she and her husband are NOT around! They say it's more productive and like a vacation having a guest host!

Wendy Williams’ Staff Reportedly Does Not Want Her Back https://t.co/jAYW0dXHHp pic.twitter.com/J1UDDBqw6N — The Source Magazine (@TheSource) February 12, 2019

