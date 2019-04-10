Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Scalpers Trying To Sell Nipsey's Memorial Tickets

Scalpers are disrespecting Nipsey Hussle, SMH. Plus, Auntie Oprah throws some coin. And is Ella Mai salty about Jacquees performing her song? More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Oprah donated $2M in hurricane relief funds to Puerto Rico. She was moved by Lin-Manuel Miranda's efforts to bring Hamilton to the island and she wanted to join the relief efforts.

Oprah Winfrey will donate $2 million to Puerto Rico to help with rebuilding efforts and revitalize cultural programs that have been stymied since Hurricane Maria devastated the island in 2017. https://t.co/vxI0pC9MXP — NBC Latino (@NBCLatino) April 10, 2019

Nipsey Hussle's memorial is tomorrow in Los Angeles and tickets ran out in less than 30 minutes! (There are 21,000 seats in the Staples Center!) Wolfgang Puck is closing his restaurant nearby during the service out of respect. Anthony Hamilton is one of the performers. And some people are selling their free tickets--and even t-shirts--and that ain't right. It's disrespectful.

Resellers are trying to turn a profit on #NipseyHussle memorial tickets https://t.co/OF4ycnrVcn pic.twitter.com/NDMWpFsEIz — billboard (@billboard) April 10, 2019

And did you see the video of his mom speaking?? OMG! She's angelic.

Nipsey Hussle's mother delivers beautiful message. ----❤️https://t.co/4RxMZUbP57 — hot937 (@hot937) April 10, 2019

Magic Johnson retired from the Lakers last night. He was president of basketball operations and said it wasn't fun for him anymore. He said he wants to be able to tweet about NBA players without being fined by the league.

Magic Johnson has resigned from the L.A. Lakers just 26 months after being hired as team president of basketball operations. pic.twitter.com/D5daqWR0aK — HuffPost (@HuffPost) April 10, 2019

Tory Lanez was doing a show in London and brought out Jacquees who performed his remix to Ella Mai's 'Trip.' Ella had something to say about that... is she a little salty?

i’d be so embarrassed if someone brung me on stage and the only thing i could sing was someone elses song because nobody knew my actual music. poor thing. — Ella Mai (@ellamai) April 9, 2019

And Tory responded with this...

Follow Brittany Jay on Instagram @itsbrittanyjay!

Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!​



Watch the live stream here: