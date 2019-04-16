Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Russell Wilson Gets PAID!

Russell Wilson is getting PAID! Plus, Wendy Williams' husband speaks out. And Kodak Black drops a T.I. diss track! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Russell Wilson is officially the highest paid player in the NFL. He signed a four-year extension with the Seattle Seahawks for $140M.

Wendy Williams' husband Kevin Hunter spoke out! He apologized and says he takes full responsibility. Sources are saying he won't be executive producer of her show anymore. She addressed the situation on the show saying she's moving into a sober house. She says she's on the loose.

"I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans. I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs." https://t.co/Qftj3ZtHnP — E! News (@enews) April 16, 2019

Remember how T.I. and Kodak Black had words when Kodak Black made comments about Lauren London so soon after Nipsey died? Here comes the diss track...

JUST IN: Kodak Black drops T.I. diss song ⬇️ https://t.co/zTXhXs2XQB — XXL Magazine (@XXL) April 16, 2019

