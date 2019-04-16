Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Russell Wilson Gets PAID!

And TUHDDDAY!

April 16, 2019
Brittany Jay

Photo via Brittany Jay

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

Russell Wilson is getting PAID! Plus, Wendy Williams' husband speaks out. And Kodak Black drops a T.I. diss track! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

Russell Wilson is officially the highest paid player in the NFL. He signed a four-year extension with the Seattle Seahawks for $140M. 

SEATTLE. Let’s get it. @Seahawks #GoHawks

A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on

Wendy Williams' husband Kevin Hunter spoke out! He apologized and says he takes full responsibility. Sources are saying he won't be executive producer of her show anymore. She addressed the situation on the show saying she's moving into a sober house. She says she's on the loose.  

Remember how T.I. and Kodak Black had words when Kodak Black made comments about Lauren London so soon after Nipsey died? Here comes the diss track... 

Follow Brittany Jay on Instagram @itsbrittanyjay! 
Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!​ 

Watch the live stream here:   

 

 

 

Tags: 
Brittany Jay
tea for the day