Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Robert Kraft's Apology

Robert Kraft issues an apology. Plus, Chicago officials aren't done with Jussie. And Nicolas Cage's minute-long marriage. More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Nicolas Cage got married in Vegas on March 23rd (not even a week ago) and he's already filing for annulment.

Nicolas Cage Seen Arguing with Erika Koike While Applying for Marriage License Before Annulment https://t.co/Gf1mZmeptA — People (@people) March 29, 2019

The mayor and police superintendent of Chicago want Jussie Smollett to pay $130,000 in overtime they spent on his case.

The city of Chicago is now demanding that Jussie Smollett pay $130,000 to cover the costs of the investigation for what they say was a staged hate crime.@Ryanyoungnews has the latest: https://t.co/DAlIHfSVrV pic.twitter.com/FoTgknQeKv — CNN (@CNN) March 29, 2019

New England Patriots' owner Robert Kraft pleaded not guilty to his prostitution case. He requested a jury trial. He also issued an apology. Kraft wants the video tossed out because he claims it was obtained illegally.

Robert Kraft issues apology following soliciting prostitution charges:



"The last thing I would ever want to do is disrespect another human being. I have extraordinary respect for women" pic.twitter.com/fhTjnpDK3j — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 23, 2019

