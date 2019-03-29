Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Robert Kraft's Apology

And TUHDDDAY!

March 29, 2019
Brittany Jay

Photo via Brittany Jay

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

Robert Kraft issues an apology. Plus, Chicago officials aren't done with Jussie. And Nicolas Cage's minute-long marriage. More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

Nicolas Cage got married in Vegas on March 23rd (not even a week ago) and he's already filing for annulment. 



The mayor and police superintendent of Chicago want Jussie Smollett to pay $130,000 in overtime they spent on his case. 

New England Patriots' owner Robert Kraft pleaded not guilty to his prostitution case. He requested a jury trial. He also issued an apology. Kraft wants the video tossed out because he claims it was obtained illegally. 

Follow Brittany Jay on Instagram @itsbrittanyjay! 
Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!​ 

Watch the live stream here: 

 

Tags: 
Brittany Jay
tea for the day