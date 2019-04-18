Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: The Robert Kraft Tapes

Are we gonna see Robert Kraft's "massage" tapes? Plus, Kodak Black gets busted. And a song you probably didn't know Lil Yachty wrote! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Will the surveillance tapes of Robert Kraft caught in a sexual act be released? Prosecutors in his prostitution solicitation case are trying to get them released.

JUST IN: Florida prosecutors set to release police surveillance video of Patriots owner Robert Kraft inside spa. https://t.co/koH7Ust2Hk pic.twitter.com/aWntnUzDrZ — ABC News (@ABC) April 17, 2019

Wendy Williams' soon-to-be-ex-husband was fired from her show. Rumor is the staff is so happy he's not there anymore. And sources are saying there's a $10M settlement.

Golden Parachute: Wendy Williams' Egregiously Exacerbating Ex Receiving $10 Million Payout For Leaving Wife’s Show (Exclusive) https://t.co/JIEmsKbDYC



(Pacific Press / Getty) pic.twitter.com/mWZxeRdQVU — Bossip (@Bossip) April 18, 2019

G Herbo was locked up in Atlanta on a battery charge.

G Herbo Arrested for Battery After Argument with Baby Mama Turned Physical https://t.co/jxSydE6NDB — TMZ (@TMZ) April 18, 2019

Kodak Black had to cancel his Boston show at the last minute. People were so mad. His team showed up hours after he was supposed to be there. He was arrested at the US/Canada border. He got busted for a bunch of stuff. Sooo yeah, his show in Connecticut tonight is not happening...

Kodak Black has been arrested on weapons and drug charges.



"All four men were arraigned in town of Lewiston Court and taken to the Niagara County Jail in lieu of bail. They'll be back in court in May."



Get the latest details: https://t.co/23ooygWqSS pic.twitter.com/Pw0bo4kHBw — XXL Magazine (@XXL) April 18, 2019

And did y'all know that Lil Yachty wrote City Girls - 'Act Up'?

Lil Yachty is trending for writing City Girls' "Act Up" --pic.twitter.com/hCTxLnkuM0 — XXL Magazine (@XXL) April 18, 2019

Tune in to the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55!

Follow Brittany Jay on Instagram @itsbrittanyjay!

Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!​



Watch the live stream here: