Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: The Robert Kraft Tapes

And TUHDDDAY!

April 18, 2019
Brittany Jay

Photo via Brittany Jay

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

Are we gonna see Robert Kraft's "massage" tapes? Plus, Kodak Black gets busted. And a song you probably didn't know Lil Yachty wrote! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

Will the surveillance tapes of Robert Kraft caught in a sexual act be released? Prosecutors in his prostitution solicitation case are trying to get them released. 

Wendy Williams' soon-to-be-ex-husband was fired from her show. Rumor is the staff is so happy he's not there anymore. And sources are saying there's a $10M settlement. 

G Herbo was locked up in Atlanta on a battery charge. 

Kodak Black had to cancel his Boston show at the last minute. People were so mad. His team showed up hours after he was supposed to be there. He was arrested at the US/Canada border. He got busted for a bunch of stuff. Sooo yeah, his show in Connecticut tonight is not happening...  

 

And did y'all know that Lil Yachty wrote City Girls - 'Act Up'? 

Tune in to the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55! 

Follow Brittany Jay on Instagram @itsbrittanyjay! 
Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!​ 

Watch the live stream here:

   

Tags: 
Brittany Jay
tea for the day