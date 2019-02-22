Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Robert Kraft Takes An 'L'

Jussie apologized to his castmates, but they aren't accepting. Plus, an 'L' for the Patriots' owner. And finally justice comes for R. Kelly! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Jussie Smollett was arrested yesterday and released on bond. He's still saying he's innocent. The staff at Empire is pissed and feel betrayed; they want him fired. He'll be removed from the last two episodes of the season. (And here's a conspiracy theory... they're saying it's not about Empire or ratings, but that it's in support of a presidential campaign and an agenda they're trying to push for the election. He was trying to be an activist. This is all conspiracy and unconfirmed...)

Jussie Smollett apologized to the cast and crew of "Empire" on Thursday night for any embarrassment the recent allegations may have caused, but he maintained that he was innocent, a person at the meeting tells CNN https://t.co/EcqwcCXsbn pic.twitter.com/5RzxMyZ0Po — CNN (@CNN) February 22, 2019

Attorney Michael Avenatti is coming for R. "Hide your granddaughters" Kelly! Two accusers testifed before grand jury today. (R. Kelly WAS charged after the the time of this broadcast.)

The charges come after a new tape allegedly showing R. Kelly sexually assaulting an underage girl was sent to Chicago by Michael Avenatti https://t.co/r8CkKd0xLc — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) February 22, 2019

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was charged for solicitation of prostitution in Florida.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft charged in prostitution sting https://t.co/VyPmt0jAjB pic.twitter.com/PWlJ8OEIOz — WTIC 1080 (@WTIC1080) February 22, 2019

