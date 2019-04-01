Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Rest In Power, Nipsey Hussle!

Honoring the memory and message of Nipsey Hussle who we sadly lost over the weekend. Plus, Jussie Smollett's good luck might be R. Kelly's misfortune. More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Sadly, Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed last night in Los Angeles outside of his store. It seems like it was very intentional, execution style. LAPD say there's been an uptick of violence in the area. There are conspiracy theories going around social media as to who killed him and why. But Nipsey was doing good things; he was a philanthropist and a big advocate against gang violence. Please support his music (it will help his family) and watch his interviews to help spread his message! There was a lot to him... this is a really hard day. :(

"Nipsey could’ve easily purchased a house in Calabasas and invested his money in faceless hedge funds, but instead he single-mindedly focused on rebuilding Crenshaw."



Remembering Nipsey Hussle, a true hometown hero. -- https://t.co/59pc63rJLO pic.twitter.com/2FJXyGW69x — Complex (@Complex) April 1, 2019

Jussie Smollett's charges being dropped could mean bad news for R. Kelly... it might make it harder for R. Kelly to get off.

What's good news for Jussie, could very very bad news for R. Kelly! pic.twitter.com/oxZoC0oYW7 — TMZ (@TMZ) April 1, 2019

LeBron James is sitting out the rest of the Lakers season due to a strained groin. (We don't think he even minds -- he's just all about A&R at this point, LOL!)

“After consulting with our team doctors and medical staff, we have decided to hold LeBron out of games for the remainder of the season.



"This decision will allow his groin to fully heal, and is best for the future success of both LeBron and the Lakers."https://t.co/6Z5DsXMFKt — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 30, 2019

The NCAA Image Awards were last weekend... Omari Hardwick is getting attacked by the Beyhive after going for not one but TWO Beyonce kisses!

Did Omari Hardwick do too much kissing Beyoncé... twice?https://t.co/uzMypSQH4q pic.twitter.com/Y0o5HNdx06 — MadameNoire (@MadameNoire) April 1, 2019

