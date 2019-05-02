Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Remy Ma Turned Herself In

And TUHDDDAY!

May 2, 2019
Brittany Jay

Photo via Brittany Jay

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

Remy Ma turned herself in, Rich the Kid is out of control, and did Taylor Swift copy Beyonce? More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

Drake won a bunch of awards, Cardi B won and was cute, and Taylor Swift copied Beyonce's homecoming Beychella performance. 

 

There's a felony warrant out for Offset's arrest in Georgia for slapping a fan's phone out of their hands. 

Remember how Remy Ma was accused of punching the girl from Love & Hip Hop? Well, she turned herself in for misdemeanor assault. 

Rich the Kid got out of control on a flight, SMH... mess!  

Yesterday we talked about Nipsey Hussle's sister filing for emergency guardianship of Nip's daughter... well, the judge denied it for now. 

Tune in to the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55! 

Follow Brittany Jay on Instagram @itsbrittanyjay! 
Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!​ 

Watch the live stream here:

 

 

Tags: 
Brittany Jay
tea for the day