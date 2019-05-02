Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Remy Ma Turned Herself In

Remy Ma turned herself in, Rich the Kid is out of control, and did Taylor Swift copy Beyonce? More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Drake won a bunch of awards, Cardi B won and was cute, and Taylor Swift copied Beyonce's homecoming Beychella performance.

Here's the complete list of winners at the #BBMAs! https://t.co/bvYzI5ebTY — hot937 (@hot937) May 2, 2019

There's a felony warrant out for Offset's arrest in Georgia for slapping a fan's phone out of their hands.

----------------: Offset Now a Wanted Man After Felony Arrest Warrant Issued https://t.co/M4c4Pjn1mN — TMZ (@TMZ) May 2, 2019

Remember how Remy Ma was accused of punching the girl from Love & Hip Hop? Well, she turned herself in for misdemeanor assault.

#BREAKING: Remy Ma reportedly turns herself in to police for alleged assault https://t.co/i3Vms09UjZ — XXL Magazine (@XXL) May 1, 2019

Rich the Kid got out of control on a flight, SMH... mess!

It reportedly started when flight attendants refused to serve him any more drinks----https://t.co/y6K2gNCdUa — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) May 2, 2019

Yesterday we talked about Nipsey Hussle's sister filing for emergency guardianship of Nip's daughter... well, the judge denied it for now.

Things may get sticky in the custody battle for Nipsey's daughter, Emani.https://t.co/Y9efrIDpAC — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) May 1, 2019

