Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: R. Kelly's Ex-Wife Speaks Out

Is there a mole in the Chicago Police Department? Plus, R. Kelly's ex-wife speaks out. And Oprah catches flak about Leaving Neverland. More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day.

Chicago PD is launching an internal investigation after the Jussie Smollett case. They're worried they have a mole. They said there's a lot of inaccurate information in the media.

Reports of leaks about the Jussie Smollett case have prompted an internal investigation of the Chicago Police Department https://t.co/iNO377IFEa — CNN (@CNN) March 8, 2019

A rep for R. Kelly's ex-wife says he was not only abusive during the marriage, but also after they divorced he tried to control her by cutting off the child support. He would pay sporadically, but after Drea came forward last year, the payments stopped. When they were together, he didn't want her to work anywhere but for him. So when they split, she was a single mother without a job.

R. Kelly's Ex-Wife Says He Tried to Control Her by Withholding Money https://t.co/u0ZjzNV22d — TMZ (@TMZ) March 8, 2019

A new woman came forward to confirm that two alleged R. Kelly victims' stories are true. Two of Gloria Allred's clients claim he attacked them after a Baltimore concert in 1995. These women claim that R. Kelly picked them out of a crowd, gave them drugs and alcohol, brought them to a hotel and raped one of them.

#BREAKING: Gloria Allred confirms to @TMZ that she is representing a new R. Kelly accuser who says she was 13 when Kelly sexually abused her. https://t.co/yqjXkZWWbO via @TMZ — Sean Mandell (@SeanMandell) March 8, 2019

Oprah is catching flak for interviewing the alleged Michael Jackson victims. Mo'Nique spoke out about it.

