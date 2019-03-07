Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: R. Kelly's Daughter Speaks Out

More details as the R. Kelly mess continues to unravel! Plus, Big Boi gives back and "The Boss" Rick Ross is dropping a memoir! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Big Boi (who--as we know--performed with Maroon 5 and Travis Scott at Superbowl Halftime) teamed up with the NFL to donate $100,000 to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for nonviolent social change in Atlanta.

BIG BOI AND NFL ANNOUNCE $100,000 CONTRIBUTION TO MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. CENTER FOR NONVIOLENT AND SOCIAL CHANGE: https://t.co/WjsFaXH4cr — NFL345 (@NFL345) March 7, 2019

Rick Ross is dropping a book this fall called Hurricanes: A Memoir.

"My story has always been deeper than rap."@RickRoss’ memoir, ‘Hurricanes,’ is set to hit shelves Sept. 3 --



MORE: https://t.co/I7jzF247HF pic.twitter.com/WLlBNgLfrN — Complex (@Complex) March 5, 2019

Annnnd R. Kelly...

As we know, he was arrested yesterday and released for failing to pay over $150,000 in back child support. He claims so many people have been stealing from him and that's why he didn't have money for the child support or bail. He was crying again and saying his ex-wife was trashing his name and he can't get any work.

R. Kelly, jailed over failure to pay child support, says he's got about $350,000 left https://t.co/SgGW2yoAGM pic.twitter.com/4ls9RvM0xM — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 7, 2019

He also claimed that it isn't about the music; that he wants a relationship with his kids. But it sounds like he changed his number and didn't give his number to his ex and his kids -- he hasn't seen them in years. And his daughter released a statement:

R. Kelly: "I'm just trying to have a relationship with my kids"



R. Kelly's daughter: pic.twitter.com/f7wK3C1oSs — Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) March 6, 2019

Gayle King's interview with Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage will air tomorrow, but we've seen clips... Azriel says people all over the world have multiple girlfriends. She claims she was not having sex with him when she was 17. But she also says her parents told her to lie about her age and when they met he thought she was 18. (Doesn't that seem contradictory??!) She said her parents wanted her to take sexual pictures and videos with him in case they had to blackmail him. She lost it into "R. Kelly Mode," crying, saying that everyone was "effing stupid" but there were no tears -- makeup all intact! There's also speculation saying that you can hear R. Kelly coughing in the background of the interview with the girls.

21-year-old Azriel Clary defended R. Kelly and said her parents are lying about the allegations: "This is all f--king lies for money and if you can't see that, you're ignorant." https://t.co/3W6YVoLEcr pic.twitter.com/E1jHW3CYOE — E! News (@enews) March 7, 2019

