Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: R. Kelly Receipts Keep Coming

The R. Kelly receipts keep coming! Plus, Robert Kraft was getting in on game day action, alright! And Jordyn Woods is kicked outta the Kardashian Kingdom. More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Jordyn Woods is banned from the Kardashian Castle! They're no longer doing business with her. She's even lost some other business opportunities outside of the family. Her security was revoked from Kylie's gated community and she moved back in with her mom.

Jordyn Woods is reportedly getting cut off from any future business ventures with the Kardashian family, following news of her affair with Tristan Thompson: https://t.co/YkMfkdCZHc pic.twitter.com/jVS30d5kaB — Complex (@Complex) February 26, 2019

Some (grown) woman who claims to be a friend of R. Kelly posted his $100,000 bail. Once he got out, he went to the infamous McDonald's where he used to recruit girls... right back to his old tricks. SMH.

And more details are coming out about the new sex tape. Michael Avenatti says it leaves no doubt to R. Kelly's guilt!

In response to press inquires, below is further information regarding the videotape we provided yesterday to prosecutors. It leaves no doubt as to R. Kelly's guilt as to these serious sex crimes against underage girls. pic.twitter.com/2RfOXKM3nQ — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) February 26, 2019

And now, an update on Patriots owner Robert Kraft. He was charged with solicitation of prostitution at the spa in Florida last week... well, turns out the spa was under surveillance because they already had a warrant out. Kraft just happened to be caught in the midst of the investigation. BTW, they said one of Kraft's encounters occurred the same day the Pats played Chiefs in the AFC championship! He got massaged by two women at the same time.

Police: Robert Kraft at massage parlor on day of AFC title game https://t.co/vfZjvZo1xV pic.twitter.com/xzkj3jSshZ — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) February 26, 2019

Tyga got dragged out of Floyd Mayweather's birthday party after getting into a fight and trying to pull a gun off a bodyguard. It was allegedly over another car repossession. He was leasing a Maybach from for $6000 a month. He fell behind on payments. This is the second Maybach of his that's been repo'd.

Tyga Threatend Men Over Maybach Repo Before Getting Dragged Out of Club https://t.co/WNlU4PNm9Q — TMZ (@TMZ) February 26, 2019

Tune into the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55!

Follow Brittany Jay on Instagram @itsbrittanyjay!

Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!​

Watch the live stream here!