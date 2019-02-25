Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: R. Kelly Pleads Not Guilty

Highlights from the Oscars! Plus, the Jussie Smollett saga continues. And R. Kelly might not have a get out of jail free card this go around... receipts are coming in! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

The Oscars went down last night! Regina King won! Black Panther picked up a few, too (including Springfield's Ruth Carter for Costume Design)! Plus Spike Lee won for Best Adapted Screenplay (and in his acceptance speech he told voters to do the right thing in 2020; Trump of course responded and it made no sense). Lady Gaga won for Best Song, Rami Malek for Best Actor and more! Here's the complete list of winners:

So, Jussie Smollett... he's saying that the $3500 he allegedly paid the brothers to stage the attack was a training/nutrition fee. (But that doesn't explain why they were buying rope and masks.) Also, Terrence Howard confronted Jussie on the set, but then later said, "We still have your back."

'Empire' co-star Terrence Howard defends Jussie Smollett in wake of arrest. https://t.co/owXyhffD9y pic.twitter.com/cjylQ73hO4 — ABC News (@ABC) February 25, 2019

R. Kelly pleaded "not guilty" to all 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse. BTW, he owes a bunch of unpaid rent and back child support. Terms of his bond state that he has to surrender his passport and cannot contact anyone under the age of 18. One of the witnesses had physcial evidence -- a t-shirt that tested positive for his DNA. And there's a second video that's 55 minutes long.

R. Kelly pleads not guilty to all counts of aggravated sexual abuse https://t.co/CagUBX9SIt pic.twitter.com/ErerlEWs1o — CNN (@CNN) February 25, 2019

And R. Kelly's girlfriends, Azriel and Joycelyn (the girls in the docuseries whose parents were trying to contact them) were present at court, walking in together hand-in-hand.

Joycelyn Savage (left) and Azriel Clary (right) walk hand in hand into the Leighton Criminal Courthouse to attend the first court appearance since R. Kelly surrendered to Chicago police last night after being charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. #RKelly pic.twitter.com/7QTk4u4UGr — Shannon Clash (@ShannonClash) February 23, 2019

Jordyn Woods is blaming it on alcohol. She says she doesn't drink often and that night she had too much and that's why she hooked with Tristan Thompson. Ok, Sis.

Jordyn Woods Says Sorry for Tristan Hookup, Blames Booze https://t.co/w0DDca2f6R — TMZ (@TMZ) February 25, 2019

