Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Is R. Kelly Leaving The Country?

R. Kelly threw himself a birthday party... but is he planning to leave the country? Plus, Nick Young catches some trouble. And more scoop on Jeff Bezos' divorce! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

We learned yesterday that Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his wife are getting divorced. But now, we found out that he's been dating TV host Lauren Sanchez, who is also married. They claim they started dating after they were separated, but they've been family friends for TEN YEARS. Hmm...

Jeff Bezos’ racy texts to Lauren Sanchez revealed https://t.co/xBIY12ywzb pic.twitter.com/Woyu7cVhp1 — Page Six (@PageSix) January 10, 2019

Nick Young is a suspect in an alleged robbery. A guy knew Nick didn't want his photo taken, but he took one anyway and Nick spazzed...

Nick Young Investigated for Robbery, Allegedly Struck Man in Genitals https://t.co/9Pwby9XnF9 — TMZ (@TMZ) January 10, 2019

Wendy Williams is pushing back her return for another week after suffering a hairline fracture in her upper arm. She's tentatively now coming back to her show on January 21.

Where In The World Is Wendy Williams?! The Talk Show Host Has Reportedly Pushed Her Return To TV Back Once Again https://t.co/NeTwiTcfZw pic.twitter.com/cKiMSEkMLe — Bossip (@Bossip) January 10, 2019

Lady Gaga has apologized for doing a song with R. Kelly several years ago. She's pulling it from all streaming services.

Speaking of R. Kelly, he threw himself a party in Chicago yesterday. And while he was there, someone called the cops on him...

Cops make a surprise appearance at R. Kelly's B-Day party pic.twitter.com/TDI27ej5tV — TMZ (@TMZ) January 10, 2019

There's speculation that he's going to "collect his concubines" and then leave the country, possibly going to Africa. Sources close to the victims are afraid this will happen before he's charged with a crime. They want him charged and they want to freeze his passport.

