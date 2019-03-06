Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: R. Kelly Gets Defensive

Alright, let's unravel all the layers of this R. Kelly interview -- it's like a damn onion! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

R. Kelly spoke with Gayle King for about 80 minutes and more clips are coming throughout the week. But wow... he got really fired up! And he basically says everyone is lying. He said what disgusted him the most was the stories about having girls trapped in the basement held against their will, needing to be rescued, not being fed... He claims he didn't break any laws. Here's a few clips...

“Stop it. You all quit playing! Quit playing! I didn't do this stuff! This is not me! I'm fighting for my f***ing life! Y'all killing me with this sh*t!" @RKelly told @GayleKing, standing up. "I gave you 30 years of my f***ing career!"https://t.co/u4AENVJQsc pic.twitter.com/jLF7l8etYh — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 6, 2019

Gayle King said he was playing the victim. As for Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage -- R. Kelly says they're his girlfriends and he doesn't look at the age difference, he just knows they're legal. He claims their parents brought them to meet him when they were 17. And with Azriel, he claims he didn't sleep with her when she was 17; that her parents wanted him to sleep with her, and that it was ok for him to see them until he wasn't getting any money. (Sounds like sex trafficking.) Azriel's parents, meanwhile, say they have proof he did sleep with her when she was underage and that they never sold their daughter, asked for/received any money, that he's a liar, and should die in prison.

WATCH: R. Kelly addressed his current relationship with the two young women who live with him at his home in Chicago, 23-year-old Joycelyn Savage and 21-year-old Azriel Clary. Their parents believe Kelly has brainwashed their daughters.https://t.co/pPZcw2pbmc pic.twitter.com/IbH3PjbSVx — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 6, 2019

On Friday, there's an interview with Azriel and Joycelyn... they claim everything is all lies and about money.

WATCH: @GayleKing spoke to Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary about living with R. Kelly and their estranged relationship with their families. It made them very emotional.



We'll bring you more of their interview, tomorrow only on @CBSThisMorning. pic.twitter.com/R9IWQmy8RR — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 6, 2019

But her parents claim it isn't about money...

Attorney @MichaelAvenatti issues a statement on behalf of Azriel Clary's parents⬇⬇️️https://t.co/Ykgd37Yesy — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) March 6, 2019

Sooo many layers...

