Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: R. Kelly Gets Defensive

March 6, 2019
Photo via Brittany Jay

Alright, let's unravel all the layers of this R. Kelly interview -- it's like a damn onion! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

R. Kelly spoke with Gayle King for about 80 minutes and more clips are coming throughout the week. But wow... he got really fired up! And he basically says everyone is lying. He said what disgusted him the most was the stories about having girls trapped in the basement held against their will, needing to be rescued, not being fed... He claims he didn't break any laws. Here's a few clips...

Gayle King said he was playing the victim. As for Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage -- R. Kelly says they're his girlfriends and he doesn't look at the age difference, he just knows they're legal. He claims their parents brought them to meet him when they were 17. And with Azriel, he claims he didn't sleep with her when she was 17; that her parents wanted him to sleep with her, and that it was ok for him to see them until he wasn't getting any money. (Sounds like sex trafficking.) Azriel's parents, meanwhile, say they have proof he did sleep with her when she was underage and that they never sold their daughter, asked for/received any money, that he's a liar, and should die in prison. 

On Friday, there's an interview with Azriel and Joycelyn... they claim everything is all lies and about money.  

But her parents claim it isn't about money... 

Sooo many layers... 

